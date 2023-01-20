Kim Kardashian Just Gave a Lecture at Harvard

What, like it's hard?

Published on January 20, 2023 @ 05:11PM
Kim Kardashian Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
Reality star, fashion guru, businesswoman, lawyer, and now, guest lecturer — is there anything Kim Kardashian can't do? On Friday, the multi-hyphenate paid a visit to Harvard University for a lecture at the famous business school.

Students got quite the surprise when Kardashian and her SKIMs co-founder, Jens Grede, made an unexpected appearance at Harvard Business School to speak about their billion-dollar business at the college's fourth installment of their "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer" program. Kardashian went full business professional (as one does when visiting the Ivy League) in a black pin-stripe pantsuit with pointy-toe booties and a Prada leather trench coat.

Eli Rosenberg from NBC10 Boston captured a video of Kardashian leaving the class while she greeted onlookers and exclaimed, "Thank you for having me!"

Kardashian also documented the trip the only way she knows how: with an Instagram Story, of course. She filmed the HBS sign in front of a colonial-looking building. Sources also confirmed to People that The Kardashians camera crew was in tow.

Kim Kardashian Harvard Business School Lecture Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"She talked about what she'd been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS," one student told People. "She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture."

Another attendee said, "She really looked just like she did on TV. She was stunning, and it was exactly how she's pictured. That's exactly what she looks like. When she was leaving, she waved at us and said hi as she was walking out."

What's next, Harvard law? What, like it's hard?

