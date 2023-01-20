Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Just Gave a Lecture at Harvard What, like it's hard? By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 @ 05:11PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Reality star, fashion guru, businesswoman, lawyer, and now, guest lecturer — is there anything Kim Kardashian can't do? On Friday, the multi-hyphenate paid a visit to Harvard University for a lecture at the famous business school. Students got quite the surprise when Kardashian and her SKIMs co-founder, Jens Grede, made an unexpected appearance at Harvard Business School to speak about their billion-dollar business at the college's fourth installment of their "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer" program. Kardashian went full business professional (as one does when visiting the Ivy League) in a black pin-stripe pantsuit with pointy-toe booties and a Prada leather trench coat. Eli Rosenberg from NBC10 Boston captured a video of Kardashian leaving the class while she greeted onlookers and exclaimed, "Thank you for having me!" Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant Kardashian also documented the trip the only way she knows how: with an Instagram Story, of course. She filmed the HBS sign in front of a colonial-looking building. Sources also confirmed to People that The Kardashians camera crew was in tow. Kim Kardashian/Instagram "She talked about what she'd been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS," one student told People. "She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture." Another attendee said, "She really looked just like she did on TV. She was stunning, and it was exactly how she's pictured. That's exactly what she looks like. When she was leaving, she waved at us and said hi as she was walking out." What's next, Harvard law? What, like it's hard?