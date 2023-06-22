Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club

The pair spilled major tea while playing a game of Truth or Drink.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 02:25PM
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection
Photo:

getty images

When Hailey Bieber breaks out the tequila for a segment of “Truth or Shot” on her YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, you know major tea is about to be spilled — and that’s exactly what happened when Kim Kardashian joined the model during her latest episode. 

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder stopped by Bieber’s bathroom to answer a series of spicy questions (or take a shot of 818 Tequila) while enjoying one of Kim’s favorite treats: ice cream. After deciding that they needed to up the questions’ intensity level after Kardashian said that she prefers makeup sex to angry sex and the pair both agreed that their biggest turn-on is kissing, Kim asked Hailey if she’d ever joined the Mile High Club.

“Yes,” Hailey simply answered, to which Kim replied, “Samesies.”

“I was gonna say I don’t even need to ask you that,” the model quipped, citing that Kardashian’s personal plane made the usually risky act seem like a no-brainer. 

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

getty images

While the episode was chock-full of juicy facts, Kardashian also got real about how her busy schedule coincides with motherhood. “My workouts in the morning give me peace of mind and without them, I wouldn't be as mentally strong as I am,” the mother-of-four shared of balancing the areas of her life. “I'm really micromanaged and I think I used to be like my schedule was to the minute of exactly what I was doing.”

She continued, “Even today, on the way here, one of my kids fell, has to go to the dentist and check a tooth, if it's chipped. You just have to be OK with chaos. Every parent that acts like they have their shit together is acting. So, winging it is my way of coping. It's just the reality. I'm winging everything in life.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Gave Big Dad Energy
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit
hailey bieber jersey dress la
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in the Slouchiest Jersey and Ultra-Comfy Sneakers
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini Is a Complete Slay
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Hailey Bieber Ditches Glazed Donut For Psychedelic Nails
Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend