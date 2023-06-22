Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club The pair spilled major tea while playing a game of Truth or Drink. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 @ 02:25PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images When Hailey Bieber breaks out the tequila for a segment of “Truth or Shot” on her YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, you know major tea is about to be spilled — and that’s exactly what happened when Kim Kardashian joined the model during her latest episode. On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder stopped by Bieber’s bathroom to answer a series of spicy questions (or take a shot of 818 Tequila) while enjoying one of Kim’s favorite treats: ice cream. After deciding that they needed to up the questions’ intensity level after Kardashian said that she prefers makeup sex to angry sex and the pair both agreed that their biggest turn-on is kissing, Kim asked Hailey if she’d ever joined the Mile High Club. Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag “Yes,” Hailey simply answered, to which Kim replied, “Samesies.” “I was gonna say I don’t even need to ask you that,” the model quipped, citing that Kardashian’s personal plane made the usually risky act seem like a no-brainer. getty images While the episode was chock-full of juicy facts, Kardashian also got real about how her busy schedule coincides with motherhood. “My workouts in the morning give me peace of mind and without them, I wouldn't be as mentally strong as I am,” the mother-of-four shared of balancing the areas of her life. “I'm really micromanaged and I think I used to be like my schedule was to the minute of exactly what I was doing.” She continued, “Even today, on the way here, one of my kids fell, has to go to the dentist and check a tooth, if it's chipped. You just have to be OK with chaos. Every parent that acts like they have their shit together is acting. So, winging it is my way of coping. It's just the reality. I'm winging everything in life.”