Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club

When Hailey Bieber breaks out the tequila for a segment of “Truth or Shot” on her YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, you know major tea is about to be spilled — and that’s exactly what happened when Kim Kardashian joined the model during her latest episode.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder stopped by Bieber’s bathroom to answer a series of spicy questions (or take a shot of 818 Tequila) while enjoying one of Kim’s favorite treats: ice cream. After deciding that they needed to up the questions’ intensity level after Kardashian said that she prefers makeup sex to angry sex and the pair both agreed that their biggest turn-on is kissing, Kim asked Hailey if she’d ever joined the Mile High Club.

“Yes,” Hailey simply answered, to which Kim replied, “Samesies.”

“I was gonna say I don’t even need to ask you that,” the model quipped, citing that Kardashian’s personal plane made the usually risky act seem like a no-brainer.

getty images

While the episode was chock-full of juicy facts, Kardashian also got real about how her busy schedule coincides with motherhood. “My workouts in the morning give me peace of mind and without them, I wouldn't be as mentally strong as I am,” the mother-of-four shared of balancing the areas of her life. “I'm really micromanaged and I think I used to be like my schedule was to the minute of exactly what I was doing.”

She continued, “Even today, on the way here, one of my kids fell, has to go to the dentist and check a tooth, if it's chipped. You just have to be OK with chaos. Every parent that acts like they have their shit together is acting. So, winging it is my way of coping. It's just the reality. I'm winging everything in life.”