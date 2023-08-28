Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark

"Shining brighter than the diamond earring you lost in the ocean."

Published on August 28, 2023 @ 09:14AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

When it comes to bathing suits, Kim Kardashian has worn them all — from a classic black string two-piece to a pleather bikini to an artfully cutout one-piece. But her latest swimsuit is definitely one we've never seen her wear before. 

On Sunday, the reality star shared a new bikini shot on Instagram, and rather than soaking up the sun during golden hour like she usually does, Kim snapped her latest photo in the pitch black. And while you may think that completely defeats the purpose, in Kim's case, it made perfect sense, as she wore a neon bikini that glowed in the dark. Keeping the focus fully on her light-up bathing suit, Kardashian accessorized with just a pair of black shield sunglasses and a coordinating highlighter-green manicure and pedicure.  

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

"self reflection," she captioned the photo. In the comments section of her post, fans also had a few play on words of their own, with one writing: "Shining brighter than the diamond earring you lost in the ocean kimmy ✨." Meanwhile, another jokingly added: "You don't need a flashlight when the power goes out."

It's unclear when exactly Kim took the photo, but it was likely before the This Is Humanity annual charity event this weekend. Because, at the party, she debuted a major hair transformation that included a new set of baby bangs. For the event, Kim pulled her dark brunette tresses back into a sleek and shiny high ponytail with her face perfectly framed by her eyebrow-grazing fringe. 

Kim Kardashian

Getty
