There's a Mysterious Woman in Kim Kardashian's Latest Mirror Selfie — and She's "Freaking Out"

Published on July 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has known to make a Photoshop mistake or two. Remember when she edited the face of Khloé's daughter, True, onto the body of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, in a photo from a trip to Disneyland? Yeah, that was something. However, not even Kim is capable of the trickery in her latest snapshot.

On Sunday, the reality star shared a makeup-free mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a ribbed pink dress with a black bra and her hair tied back in a messy top knot. Everything in the photo appeared normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, a shadowy figure could be seen in the background. "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," she wrote in the caption.

And if Kim didn't edit this mysterious ghost-like shadow into the shot, there's only one reasonable explanation: she's being haunted (kidding, but not really). 

Fans also had a few theories about who-slash-what was in the window and shared them in the comments section of Kim's post. "Looks like a side profile of Wednesday Addams," wrote one user, while another joked, "It's Todd Kraines." A third added, "Marilyn Monroe mad at you sisss."

Others, however, were less convinced of any supernatural activity. "Calm down it's one of the nanny's or maids," someone commented. Another person, meanwhile, concluded it was just Kim's own reflection holding her phone. 

Ghost or not, this is a case for the FBI. 

