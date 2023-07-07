Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain

The head-turning piece is estimated to cost around $1.3 million.

While this year’s Fourth of July celebrations have officially come and gone, there are a few celebrity outfits from Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party that we can’t stop thinking about — specifically, Kim Kardashian and her jaw-dropping 17-carat diamond belt.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder stepped out for the summer soirée (alongside pals like Hailey Bieber and her sister, Kendall Jenner) in a sheer white Alaïa crop top and midi skirt set that featured short sleeves, a mock neck, and a midriff-baring design. But while the trendy two-piece certainly caught our attention at the time, it’s her custom diamond belly chain (and its outrageous price tag) that’s now very much stealing the show.

Repurposing the same Messika necklace that she wore to the Time100 Gala back in April, Kardashian opted to wear the gigantic 17-carat pear-shaped stone strung on a silver chain around her waist. Per The Diamond Pro CEO, Mike Fried, for Page Six Style, the impressive piece is estimated to cost around $1.3 million.

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Kim finished her white-on-white look by wearing her waist-skimming brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part and opting for a bronzy glam and a light pink lip. As for accessories, the A-lister added a pair of strappy silver heels, a large diamond ring, and (of course) a shot glass, which she apparently used to take more than her fair share of shots throughout the night.

“Oh I sure did! 11 times!” Kim tweeted in reply to a fan who wondered if she’d actually taken a shot or not.

