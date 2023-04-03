Kim Kardashian Wore a Gigantic Pink Faux Fur Coat While Playfully Trolling Khloé and Kourtney

"You look like fucking clowns."

Published on April 3, 2023
kim kardashian pink coat ig
Photo:

Instagram/kim kardashian

If there are two things Kim Kardashian is known for (you know, besides setting trends and owning empires), it’s wearing outrageous things and trolling her sisters — and she just managed to combine both passions into one hilarious Instagram post when detailing a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

On Sunday, the A-lister shared the vacation recap with her 351 million Instagram followers simply captioned, “Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸.” In addition to giving fans the inside look at her mother-daughter trip with North and Chicago West and showing off her stylish outfit — a gigantic pink Balenciaga faux fur coat layered over a gray sweatsuit and paired with a matching faux fur tote, silver sunglasses (both from the fashion house), and white sneakers — the post also served as a public apology to sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

After Kim was spotted out and about in Japan in the pink ensemble, an eagle-eyed Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan was quick to point out that the SKIMS founder was actually wearing a similar coat to the one she famously trolled Khloé for wearing in Tokyo back in 2018. Ever the good sport, Kardashian included a screenshot of the fan’s tweet (a side-by-side photo of her and Khloé in the coats captioned, “well well well @kimkardashian apologize now) along with the now-iconic clip from the 2018 episode.

kim and khloe kardashian pink coat tweet

Instagram/kim kardashian

“So, I gotta be real with you guys … you look like fucking clowns,” Kim famously said in the old clip. “I'm not fucking kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a fucking Japanese geisha, unless we're at a geisha house.” 

Luckily for Kim, Khloé played along in the comments, writing, “I’m waiting……” to which Kim replied, “I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘 🚫 🤡.” Kourtney also got in on the fun commenting, “​A long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹.”

