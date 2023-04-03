Kim Kardashian Wore a Gigantic Pink Faux Fur Coat While Playfully Trolling Khloé and Kourtney

If there are two things Kim Kardashian is known for (you know, besides setting trends and owning empires), it’s wearing outrageous things and trolling her sisters — and she just managed to combine both passions into one hilarious Instagram post when detailing a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

On Sunday, the A-lister shared the vacation recap with her 351 million Instagram followers simply captioned, “Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸.” In addition to giving fans the inside look at her mother-daughter trip with North and Chicago West and showing off her stylish outfit — a gigantic pink Balenciaga faux fur coat layered over a gray sweatsuit and paired with a matching faux fur tote, silver sunglasses (both from the fashion house), and white sneakers — the post also served as a public apology to sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

After Kim was spotted out and about in Japan in the pink ensemble, an eagle-eyed Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan was quick to point out that the SKIMS founder was actually wearing a similar coat to the one she famously trolled Khloé for wearing in Tokyo back in 2018. Ever the good sport, Kardashian included a screenshot of the fan’s tweet (a side-by-side photo of her and Khloé in the coats captioned, “well well well @kimkardashian apologize now) along with the now-iconic clip from the 2018 episode.

Instagram/kim kardashian

“So, I gotta be real with you guys … you look like fucking clowns,” Kim famously said in the old clip. “I'm not fucking kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a fucking Japanese geisha, unless we're at a geisha house.”

Luckily for Kim, Khloé played along in the comments, writing, “I’m waiting……” to which Kim replied, “I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘 🚫 🤡.” Kourtney also got in on the fun commenting, “​A long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹.”