Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip

Kim Kardashian isn’t a regular mom. But when she's not becoming a billionaire, passing the baby bar exam, or creating several booming brands, she prioritizes uninterrupted time with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whether it’s filming silly TikToks, throwing over-the-top birthday parties, or cheering from the sideline of an NFL game.

On Sunday, Kim shared several photos from a family ski trip on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel with a ski emoji. In the first slide, Kim dressed in an all-black iridescent latex ski suit with Swany Toaster ski gloves and rode the ski lift alongside her eldest child, North, who wore a metallic sheen puffer jacket and white snow pants.

In another image, Psalm posed for the camera in a North Face fleece half zip. Meanwhile, Chicago sported a hot pink winter get-up and rode the conveyor belt with her older brother Saint who wore all black gear. Kim also shared a filtered clip of her and North on the chairlift in matching white and black beanies and ski goggles. Kim's honey-blonde hair peeked out from under her hat proving that the vacation happened prior to the reality star's return to her dark roots.



“Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿,” Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section. Another family friend, LaLa Anthony, added, “Love this ❤️❤️❤️.”

Despite rocking her golden mane during the family ski getaway, Kim debuted a new set of bangs over the weekend. She shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story showing off the new ‘do while posing in a white SKIMS bra and matching bike shorts. “We cut bangs, guys,” she said in the video while talking to longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton.

