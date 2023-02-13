Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip

Could this crew get any cuter?

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 11:28AM
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes

Kim Kardashian isn’t a regular mom. But when she's not becoming a billionaire, passing the baby bar exam, or creating several booming brands, she prioritizes uninterrupted time with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whether it’s filming silly TikToks, throwing over-the-top birthday parties, or cheering from the sideline of an NFL game.

On Sunday, Kim shared several photos from a family ski trip on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel with a ski emoji. In the first slide, Kim dressed in an all-black iridescent latex ski suit with Swany Toaster ski gloves and rode the ski lift alongside her eldest child, North, who wore a metallic sheen puffer jacket and white snow pants.

In another image, Psalm posed for the camera in a North Face fleece half zip. Meanwhile, Chicago sported a hot pink winter get-up and rode the conveyor belt with her older brother Saint who wore all black gear. Kim also shared a filtered clip of her and North on the chairlift in matching white and black beanies and ski goggles. Kim's honey-blonde hair peeked out from under her hat proving that the vacation happened prior to the reality star's return to her dark roots.

Kim Kardashian Slopes

“Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿,” Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section. Another family friend, LaLa Anthony, added, “Love this ❤️❤️❤️.”

Despite rocking her golden mane during the family ski getaway, Kim debuted a new set of bangs over the weekend. She shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story showing off the new ‘do while posing in a white SKIMS bra and matching bike shorts. “We cut bangs, guys,” she said in the video while talking to longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton. 

Related Articles
Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Shower Wearing Nothing But Two Bouquets of Flowers
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson
Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit with a Very Good Coat
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Cutout Swimsuit Took the Plunging Neckline to the Extreme
NEWS: Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Lindsay Lohan NYFW
Lindsay Lohan Supported Her Model Siblings From the Front Row at Christian Siriano
NEWS: Vanessa Hudgens Wore the Controversial â Very Comfortable â Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Kate Middleton Hobbs Coat
Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Coat Style in a New Color
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Once Talked Through Her Movie to a Plane Full of Passengers
Kendall Jenner Topless
Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Olivia Rodrigo Grammys After Party
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sequined LBD Included a Keyhole Cutout
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights