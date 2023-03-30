Kim Kardashian’s Europe Travels Included Pints of Guinness and the Iconic Red Phone Booth

Although St. Patrick's Day has come and gone, that hasn't stopped Kim Kardashian from enjoying Ireland's favorite beverage during her trip to the U.K. While technically the reality star was vacationing in London, she shared some Guinness-filled snaps from a visit to a pub.

On Wednesday, Kim posted a photo dump detailing a recent trip abroad with close friends to her grid. The first slide showed Kim calling from the iconic London red telephone box, serving her signature duck face, and snapping a photo with the flash. In the next image, the SKIMs founder and her best friend, Allison, playfully peeked out from the telephone booth, followed by a solo OOTN snap (of course!), where Kim sported a denim Canadian tuxedo consisting of a plunging, cropped denim jacket with a faux fur collar and cuffs and deconstructed high-waisted jeans while rounding off the look with matching denim pumps. Later slides showed Kim and her girl gang partaking in a pub crawl and enjoying pints of Guinness.

Kim Kardashian/IG

Kardashian's long dark hair was styled in tousled beach waves and a middle part, and she kept her glam neutral with a smoky winged eyeliner and her go-to lined nude lip.

“Call me ☎️,” she aptly captioned the carousel.

The post came just 24 hours after Kim detailed yet another bucket list item checked off the abroad to-do list, this time with her son, Saint West. On Tuesday, the pair enjoyed a mother-son date night at an Arsenal football game where they cheered, chanted, and (most importantly) documented the whole thing on social media.

Kim Kardashian/IG

She captioned the series of snaps, “Soccer moms unite!!! This was the trip of a lifetime! Taking Saint and his besties to London to see @arsenal play!!! ⚽️”