Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'

The American Horror Story family is getting a very, very famous addition. Today, Kim Kardashian shared that she'll be joining fellow AHS alum Emma Roberts in the next edition of the Ryan Murphy saga and the whole thing is enough to have viewers wondering what could be in store for the duo. The 12th season is set to include Kim and Roberts, though little else is known about the upcoming release. So far, all we have to go on is an eerie preview that both actresses shared on Instagram today.

"Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," the preview shares. The whole thing is set to a creepy, chilling version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby," which is sure to have fan theories going crazy.

Roberts posed the same clip, writing, "This summer ... Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

As always, Murphy said that the upcoming season is "unlike anything we have ever done before," which is similar to statements that come out with each new season. However, this is the first one with a Kardashian involved, so it's not an exaggeration this time.



"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," Murphy continued. "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Getty Images

People notes that AHS would be Karashian's first acting part in more than 10 years. She had bit parts in 2009's Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva, but there's no telling just how large her role would be in AHS (though all the news makes it seem like a very big deal, indeed). She has played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Two Broke Girls.

