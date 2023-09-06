Kim Kardashian Sings a Chilling Lullaby to Emma Roberts in the New 'AHS: Delicate' Trailer

It's September, which means spooky season is officially upon us (depending on who you ask, but we're not waiting until October to kick off Halloween). Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are ushering in the scary vibes with the first full-length (terrifying) trailer of their upcoming season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate.

On Wednesday, FX dropped the first official trailer for AHS: Delicate, which is based on the book Delicate Condition penned by Danielle Valentine (the first season to be adapted from a book, per Entertainment Weekly). In the 2-minute clip, we see newly minted "A-list" actress Anna Alcott (played by returning AHS star Emma Roberts) on her journey to conceiving a baby with her husband. Her friend and mentor (or perhaps her publicist?) Siobhan Walsh (played by Kardashian) gives Anna advice and at one point asks whether she wants an Oscar as much as she wants a baby. (Spoiler alert: she says yes.)

Once she and her husband find out their efforts were successful, Anna begins having horrifying dreams about the baby and creepy medical professionals performing gruesome procedures on her. At one point, Kardashian's Siobhan even admits that Anna has "a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares."

Courtesy of FX

When the dreams start to affect her IRL, her husband blames the drugs she's on and tells her to "stop being hysterical." But at one point, both her and Siobhan happen upon a broken mirror that reads "Don't do it Anna," suggesting that Siobhan is also privy to the hair-raising turn of events. Anna also starts to be followed by a mysterious woman (played be Cara Delevingne) who later doubles as a nurse who won't let Anna look at her ultrasound. Siobhan later attempts to calm a sleeping Anna by singing a chilling rendition of "Rock-a-Bye-Baby" (which notoriously has disturbing lyrics).

Courtesy of FX

Kardashian makes her scripted television debut alongside AHS veteran Roberts, franchise newcomer Delevingne, and a star-studded cast that includes Billie Lourd, Matt Czurchy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman. According to EW, Zachary Quinto is also expected to return to the AHS universe this season. The new season will be available to stream Sept. 20 on Hulu, just in time to get into the Halloween spirit.