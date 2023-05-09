Kim Kardashian Wore an "I Love Nerds" Graphic T-Shirt While Sitting Courtside at a Lakers Game

Talk about a power move.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 @ 09:41AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Forget Fashion Week or the first Monday in May — it's NBA playoffs season, which basically doubles as a mini fashion show for those lucky (or A-list) enough to nab seats in the front row. Case in point? Just two days after Kim Kardashian attended game three of the Lakers vs Warriors series in Los Angeles sporting a white see-through trench coat, she was spotted back in her courtside seat wearing a graphic tee that made it clear where her loyalties lie.

Kim Kardashian

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the television personality arrived at Crypto.com Arena for game four in something much more relatable than her usual garb: high-waisted ripped mom jeans, a white distressed graphic tee that said "I love nerds," and sky-high, strappy stilettos. A bubblegum pink, crocodile-embossed mini handbag, a smattering of rings, layered gold, diamond chains, and a cross necklace accessorized the SKIMS founder's look, and she spent the night cheering on her hometown team alongside her mom, Kris Jenner.

As for her glam, Kardashian pulled her raven-colored hair back into a sleek high ponytail combined with a dramatic winged eye look and '90s-style lined lips.

Kim Kardashian

Getty

While little is currently known about Kim’s dating life, it’s sure her next suitor will not be a jock. On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the mother-of-four opened up about how she would be open to dating a "scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney.” But a week later, she backtracked, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that, at the moment, she sees herself dating "absolutely no one."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is "Open To Dating Again"
Kim Kardashian Leopard Pants
Kim Kardashian Says She's Not Ready to Date Yet After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson
TBT: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber
TBT: Justin Bieber Rented Out the Staples Center to Watch 'Titanic' With Selena Gomez
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired the Perfect White T-Shirt With Crisscross Jeans
kim kardashian pink coat ig
Kim Kardashian Wore a Gigantic Pink Faux Fur Coat While Playfully Trolling Khloé and Kourtney
Runway Look of the Day: Victoria Beckham Collection
Last Week
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Show Off Their Matching Mother-Daughter Style on Instagram
kim k white bikini ig
Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian Mariah Carey north monroe tiktok
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Lip-Synced 'It’s a Wrap' With Their Daughters on TikTok
Kim kardashian rick owens pink set ig
Kim Kardashian's Holographic Pink Skirt and Tube Top Set Couldn't Have Been Shinier
KIM KARDASHIAN PLUNGING SUIT
Kim Kardashian’s Zip-Up One-Piece Suit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belly Button
Kim Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Coordinated in Two Pieces With the Highest Leg Slits
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes
Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM