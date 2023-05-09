Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Wore an "I Love Nerds" Graphic T-Shirt While Sitting Courtside at a Lakers Game Talk about a power move. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 @ 09:41AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Forget Fashion Week or the first Monday in May — it's NBA playoffs season, which basically doubles as a mini fashion show for those lucky (or A-list) enough to nab seats in the front row. Case in point? Just two days after Kim Kardashian attended game three of the Lakers vs Warriors series in Los Angeles sporting a white see-through trench coat, she was spotted back in her courtside seat wearing a graphic tee that made it clear where her loyalties lie. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala Look Was "Dripping" in Real Pearls On Tuesday night, the television personality arrived at Crypto.com Arena for game four in something much more relatable than her usual garb: high-waisted ripped mom jeans, a white distressed graphic tee that said "I love nerds," and sky-high, strappy stilettos. A bubblegum pink, crocodile-embossed mini handbag, a smattering of rings, layered gold, diamond chains, and a cross necklace accessorized the SKIMS founder's look, and she spent the night cheering on her hometown team alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. As for her glam, Kardashian pulled her raven-colored hair back into a sleek high ponytail combined with a dramatic winged eye look and '90s-style lined lips. Getty While little is currently known about Kim’s dating life, it’s sure her next suitor will not be a jock. On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the mother-of-four opened up about how she would be open to dating a "scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney.” But a week later, she backtracked, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that, at the moment, she sees herself dating "absolutely no one."