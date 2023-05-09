Kim Kardashian Wore an "I Love Nerds" Graphic T-Shirt While Sitting Courtside at a Lakers Game

Forget Fashion Week or the first Monday in May — it's NBA playoffs season, which basically doubles as a mini fashion show for those lucky (or A-list) enough to nab seats in the front row. Case in point? Just two days after Kim Kardashian attended game three of the Lakers vs Warriors series in Los Angeles sporting a white see-through trench coat, she was spotted back in her courtside seat wearing a graphic tee that made it clear where her loyalties lie.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the television personality arrived at Crypto.com Arena for game four in something much more relatable than her usual garb: high-waisted ripped mom jeans, a white distressed graphic tee that said "I love nerds," and sky-high, strappy stilettos. A bubblegum pink, crocodile-embossed mini handbag, a smattering of rings, layered gold, diamond chains, and a cross necklace accessorized the SKIMS founder's look, and she spent the night cheering on her hometown team alongside her mom, Kris Jenner.

As for her glam, Kardashian pulled her raven-colored hair back into a sleek high ponytail combined with a dramatic winged eye look and '90s-style lined lips.

Getty

While little is currently known about Kim’s dating life, it’s sure her next suitor will not be a jock. On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the mother-of-four opened up about how she would be open to dating a "scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney.” But a week later, she backtracked, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that, at the moment, she sees herself dating "absolutely no one."