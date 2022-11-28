Kim Kardashian Is Speaking Out Against Balenciaga's Controversial BDSM Teddy Bear Campaign

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 @ 08:53AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence surrounding Balenciaga's controversial holiday campaign. As a frequent collaborator with the fashion brand, Kardashian has made a statement condemning their recent photoshoot — which shows kids holding up teddy bears dressed in bondage — that many have accused of sexualizing children. 

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

She continued her statement, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

As for her future with Balenciaga, Kim said that she would be "reevaluating" her relationship with the brand, "basing it off their willingness to accept accountability" and "the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Earlier this week, Balenciaga wiped their social media accounts and issued an apology for the insensitive images — according to Insider. "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign," the brand said, adding that it removed the images, which also included legal documents from a U.S. Supreme Court decision on child pornography laws, from all platforms and strongly condemns the "abuse of children in any form." 

Most recently, the fashion house filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company of the shoot, North Six, Inc., as well as its set designer Nicholas Des Jardins. Per The New York Post, Balenciaga claims North Six and Des Jardins included the images of the court docs without its knowledge – which, the filing states, was “malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Clapped Back at Kanye West's Parenting Dig in the Most Savage Way
Serena Williams Tribute/US Open
Serena Williams's Enduring Influence, According to the Black Women She Inspired
TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
TBT: Kris Humphries Used to Serenade Kim Kardashian with Her Single "Jam (Turn It Up)"
Kim K and Reggie Bush Were in It for the Love
Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush Just Seemed So in Love
'it' bags of 2022
Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
All the Moments that Made Us Say "Kris Jenner Works Harder," Ranked by Connivingness
All the Moments that Made Us Say "Kris Jenner Works Harder," Ranked by Conniving-ness
Libra Celebrities
12 Celebrities Who Epitomize Balance-Obsessed Libra Vibes
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Mary Foreman (left) with her Daughter Sarah Foreman (middle right) and her children Cal Calloway (9) (middle left) and Benji Calloway (6) (left).
Why These Families Marched in Solidarity with Those Separated at the Border
BAW 50
The Badass 50: Meet the Women Who Are Changing the World
The Future of Genderless Fashion Has to Start in the Kids’ Section
Gender-Free Fashion Needs to Start in the Kids' Department
Jerry Harris, Cheer
'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Responds to Jerry Harris's Arrest
pregnant women 
I Was a Surrogate and This Is What It's Really Like
Andra Day
Andra Day Enters a New Season
Sandra Bullock, Jesse James
Sandra Bullock Made Jesse James's Wedding Band Herself