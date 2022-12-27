Kim Kardashian Got Emotional When Talking About Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about the realities of co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, and she’s not holding back. On Monday, the mother-of-four sat down with Angie Martinez during an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast where she gave rare insight as to what her relationship with West looks like today.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian said of West’s recent actions. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

When asked how she keeps her children from hearing things about West when they’re outside of her home, Kim explained, “So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about.”

Kardashian then went on to share that although some of West’s controversies make her want to “disassociate,” she believes all of the efforts are “worth it” for the sake of her kids. “In my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

At this point in the interview, the SKIMS founder became emotional when talking about how her co-parenting style was influenced by her late father, Rob Kardashian. “I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Co-parenting is really f**king hard,” she admitted. “I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.”

She continued, “If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s**t that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”