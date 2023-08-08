Kim Kardashian Just Revealed That She Secretly Sustained an Injury a Few Weeks Ago

Kim Kardashian's life is heavily documented for her fans and followers to see — whether that's via social media or TV (her family's hit Hulu show The Kardashians just aired its season 3 finale). But, the star recently sustained a pretty serious injury that she kept out of the public eye — until now.

The reality star shared a video of her trainer Melissa Alcantara to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!”

Kardashian didn't appear in the video herself but she did note that Alcantara has personally had a similar injury before, so the two were working to rehab Kim's shoulder. “I got you mamacita,” the trainer (who goes by fitgurlmel on IG) wrote alongside a repost of the star's Story.

Kardashian didn't disclose how she received the injury, though if you've been keeping up with the star at all, she's done a fairly good job of hiding it, considering she's seemingly still been living her best life according to her social channels. Just over the weekend, Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Miami in head-to-toe leather 'fit that consisted of a backless halter top and matching trousers.

Her hair was pulled into a super long, super slicked back ponytail, and her glam was on par with the fashion icon's neutral M.O.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Let’s go!," she captioned the post. "Miami nights 🖤"