Kim Kardashian Just Revealed That She Secretly Sustained an Injury a Few Weeks Ago

She doesn't just break the internet.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 04:54PM
Kim Kardashian Schiaparelli Pearl Dress 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's life is heavily documented for her fans and followers to see — whether that's via social media or TV (her family's hit Hulu show The Kardashians just aired its season 3 finale). But, the star recently sustained a pretty serious injury that she kept out of the public eye — until now.

The reality star shared a video of her trainer Melissa Alcantara to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!”

Kardashian didn't appear in the video herself but she did note that Alcantara has personally had a similar injury before, so the two were working to rehab Kim's shoulder. “I got you mamacita,” the trainer (who goes by fitgurlmel on IG) wrote alongside a repost of the star's Story.

Kardashian didn't disclose how she received the injury, though if you've been keeping up with the star at all, she's done a fairly good job of hiding it, considering she's seemingly still been living her best life according to her social channels. Just over the weekend, Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Miami in head-to-toe leather 'fit that consisted of a backless halter top and matching trousers.

Her hair was pulled into a super long, super slicked back ponytail, and her glam was on par with the fashion icon's neutral M.O.

Kim Kardashian All Leather Outfit Instagram August 2023

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Let’s go!," she captioned the post. "Miami nights 🖤"

