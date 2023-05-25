Kim Kardashian Paired Her Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With This Throwback Y2K Accessory

Kim Kardashian is many things — a beauty mogul, a shapewear founder, a law student, and a reality TV star, but above all, she is and always will be a style icon. And last night, the queen of crafting viral fashion moments made a case for a throwback Y2K accessory that's actually perfect for summer.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder was spotted in New York City attending the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit in a show-stopping cobalt blue mock neck top and matching low-rise skirt with a high slit down the side by Balmain. Kardashian capitalized on the two-piece set's midriff-baring silhouette by adding the ultimate finishing touch: a diamond-covered belly chain. Diamond stud earrings and diamond-encrusted strappy heels completed Kim’s look, and she styled her dark hair down in tousled wet-look waves with a side part.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design

As for her glam, Kardashian opted for her typical smoky eye and feathered lashes, which she complemented with glossy-lined lips.

Meanwhile, over on the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim details the specific requirements she has for her next partner. “Number one, protect me,” Kardashian started. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

Getty

Going down the list, she continued, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.” Kim added during her confessional, “Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding.”

