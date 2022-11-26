Kim Kardashian Told North the Exact Dress She Wore the Night She Was Conceived

No wonder North is so into fashion.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on November 26, 2022 @ 01:44PM
Kim Kardashian told North West the story of her conception — and the dress that made it all happen — during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians

Sparing the 9-year-old all of the cringy details, Kim revealed to North how fashion designer Olivier Rousteing played a part in her being born while the mother-daughter duo visited the Jean Paul Gaultier creative director in Paris. "Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim told North during the episode. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me."

The dress she was referring to was the gorgeous plunging cobalt blue gown with double leg slits that Kim wore to the 2012 Angel Ball, which took on her 32nd birthday. "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress," Kim continued, adding: "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

North, for her part, was seemingly unfazed by her mom's confession, and sat silently while continuing to eat her plate of French fries. 

The episode continued to chronicle Kim and North's trip to Paris during Couture Fashion Week, where the two attended multiple runway shows together and Kim walked in the Balenciaga presentation. "I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do," Kim explained to the cameras about bringing her daughter to Paris with her. "And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that."

