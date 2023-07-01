Kim Kardashian Referenced an Iconic 'KUWTK' Moment While Wearing an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini on the Beach

"My diamond earring!"

Kim Kardashian's diamond earring debacle on Keeping Up With the Kardashians will go down as one of the most iconic moments in reality TV history. It spurred many memes, and is still being referenced on the internet more than a decade later. So much so, that even Kim herself is officially in on the joke. 

Case in point? On Friday, Kim shared a series of bikini snapshots on Instagram, and in the caption, she poked fun at herself with the addition of a single yet impactful emoji. "Just a reminder 💎," she wrote alongside a trio of photos of her wearing an itty-bitty turquoise blue bathing suit that matched the ocean and sky behind her. She accessorized her bikini with black shield sunglasses, and wore her long dark hair down in beach-y waves.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Fans quickly caught on to the callback moment. "She’s finding her earring," one commented, while another quoted her sister Kourtney's epic response, writing, "KIM THERE ARE PEOPLE DYING!!"

In case you do need a reminder, Kim lost her diamond earring after she was thrown into the ocean by her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries while on a family trip to Bora Bora. “My earring’s gone! Oh, my God, I’m gonna cry. My diamond earring!” Kim screamed. And when Kris jumped in to look for it, she added, "That [costs] $75,000. We’re not going to find it in the ocean.”

Kourtney then poked her head out from her hotel room, exclaiming: "Kim, there's people that are dying." Ultimately, a crisis was averted in the end when Kylie Jenner saved the day and recovered Kim's earring from the bottom of the ocean.

