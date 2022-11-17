Kim Kardashian’s Blingy Bra Top Loungewear Could Double as a Flashy New Year’s Eve Look

A sexy selfie? Or the perfect reply to a certain ex-boyfriend?

From bright pink cut-out gowns to that famous Met Gala dress, it’s clear the term “low-key” doesn’t have much of a place in Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe — and apparently, that flashy vibe also extends to her loungewear.

Skipping the basic at-home uniform of sweatpants, the SKIMS founder gave followers a look at what she casually wears around the house by posing in a seriously glitzy three-piece set on Instagram. In the photo dump, Kardashian grinned alongside a gigantic bouquet of red roses while sporting a silver rhinestone-covered pair of low-rise trousers, which matched her itty-bitty bra top and thick choker necklace. 

Kimberly finished the outfit by letting her brown-rooted platinum tresses fall in subtle waves and opting for a dewy glam look. She let the pics do all the talking by captioning the photo with one simple red rose emoji. 

Although the post seemed innocent enough, eagle-eyed fans were quick to call out Kim's inclusion of the huge floral arrangement (sent by a mystery suitor, perhaps?) as a subtle response to news that her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has moved on to someone new.

According to People, a source recently reported that the former Saturday Night Live cast member and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are “now seeing each other,” after they were spotted hugging while out on his birthday in New York City.

A separate source told Us Weekly that “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

