Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings

Not your normal business mogul.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 11:36AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Splash News

Kim Kardashian isn't your average businesswoman. For starters, her reality TV background and social media influence give her leg up against her traditional competitors. But even her unconventional workwear (bra tops, latex, and pantaboots) stands out in a sea of drab trousers and stiff collared shirts.

On Tuesday, the founder of SKIMS attended the iConnections Global Alts conference in Miami to talk about her new private-equity firm SKKY Partners with her co-founder Jay Sammons and iConnections CEO and moderator Ron Biscardi. For the event, the mogul wore a black blazer, which was longer in the back and fastened in the front with a silver metal flower button. She paired the business professional staple with a leather bra top, skin-tight latex leggings, and black stiletto boots, and she accessorized with a matching chandelier-style choker.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves, and she kept her glam natural with beige lips and black mascara.

Kardashian first announced her newest business venture back in September with an Instagram post that included a photo of her and Sammons standing side-by-side. In the caption, she also announced that her mother and "momager" Kris Jenner would also be a partner.

"I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm."

Related Articles
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
JLo
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cozy Winter Staple With a Bra Top and Leather Hot Pants
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress
Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary
Khloe Kardashian Good American leather top pants
Khloé Kardashian Paired a Faux Leather Corset Top With Matching Skin-Tight Pants
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her See-Through Latex Dress with Star-Shaped Pasties
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Revived the Divisive Shorts Trend She Practically Invented
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kendall Jenner Miu Miu Skirt and Bra Campaign
Kendall Jenner's Tiny Miu Miu Bra and Skirt Set Had the Biggest Pockets