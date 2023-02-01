Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings

Kim Kardashian isn't your average businesswoman. For starters, her reality TV background and social media influence give her leg up against her traditional competitors. But even her unconventional workwear (bra tops, latex, and pantaboots) stands out in a sea of drab trousers and stiff collared shirts.

On Tuesday, the founder of SKIMS attended the iConnections Global Alts conference in Miami to talk about her new private-equity firm SKKY Partners with her co-founder Jay Sammons and iConnections CEO and moderator Ron Biscardi. For the event, the mogul wore a black blazer, which was longer in the back and fastened in the front with a silver metal flower button. She paired the business professional staple with a leather bra top, skin-tight latex leggings, and black stiletto boots, and she accessorized with a matching chandelier-style choker.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves, and she kept her glam natural with beige lips and black mascara.

Kardashian first announced her newest business venture back in September with an Instagram post that included a photo of her and Sammons standing side-by-side. In the caption, she also announced that her mother and "momager" Kris Jenner would also be a partner.

"I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm."

