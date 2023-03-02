Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory

Summer may still be a few months away, but the KarJenners have already declared the start of swimsuit season (though, to be fair, it's really a year-round affair for the famous family). First, Kourtney in her neon green two-piece and matching '90-style headband, and, now, Kim, who opted for a LBB (little black bikini) in her latest Instagram photo dump.



On Wednesday, Kim shared a slideshow of swimwear snapshots while posing in an outdoor shower, captioned "search for soul." In the pics, the SKIMs founder wore a black triangle string top and matching itty-bitty bottoms with high-cut sides, and accessorized with her signature wraparound sunglasses and a very Y2K beach accessory — a belly chain. Kim's delicate waist necklace featured a barely-there chain and a tiny cross charm that dangled just below her bellybutton. And the reality star added another piece of throwback jewelry into the mix, finishing off her bikini look with a silver ankle bracelet on her left foot.

Kim's waist-length dark hair was worn down in natural waves with a middle part, while her glam included nude-lined lips and tanning oil slathered over her entire body.

Kim's latest bikini photos came less than a week after she wore the another tiny two-piece (this time, in white), all while trolling her younger sister Kendall Jenner at the same time. Kim poked fun at Kendall’s handgate scandal by captioning the content carousel, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷 [sic].”