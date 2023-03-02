Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory

The KarJenners have officially declared it's the start of swimsuit season.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 08:11AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Summer may still be a few months away, but the KarJenners have already declared the start of swimsuit season (though, to be fair, it's really a year-round affair for the famous family). First, Kourtney in her neon green two-piece and matching '90-style headband, and, now, Kim, who opted for a LBB (little black bikini) in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On Wednesday, Kim shared a slideshow of swimwear snapshots while posing in an outdoor shower, captioned "search for soul." In the pics, the SKIMs founder wore a black triangle string top and matching itty-bitty bottoms with high-cut sides, and accessorized with her signature wraparound sunglasses and a very Y2K beach accessory — a belly chain. Kim's delicate waist necklace featured a barely-there chain and a tiny cross charm that dangled just below her bellybutton. And the reality star added another piece of throwback jewelry into the mix, finishing off her bikini look with a silver ankle bracelet on her left foot. 

Kim's waist-length dark hair was worn down in natural waves with a middle part, while her glam included nude-lined lips and tanning oil slathered over her entire body.

Kim's latest bikini photos came less than a week after she wore the another tiny two-piece (this time, in white), all while trolling her younger sister Kendall Jenner at the same time. Kim poked fun at Kendall’s handgate scandal by captioning the content carousel, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷 [sic].”

Related Articles
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Salma Hayek & Daughter
Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Kourtney kardashian green bikini instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Ushered In Swimwear Season With a Neon Green String Bikini
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
kendall jenner cfda fashion awards white dress
Kendall Jenner's Flirty, One-Shoulder and One-Legged Jumpsuit Gave 'Mamma Mia!'
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Kaia Gerber in Celine
Kaia Gerber Wore the Formal Version of Crochet in a Sheer LBD
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit
Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History
Lisa Ann Walters and Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
kim k white bikini ig
Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week