Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Pic Includes Microscopic Snake-Print Bottoms

High risk, low low rise.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 04:58PM
Kim Kardashian IG
Photo:

Instagram/KimKardashian

The temps are rising on Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed. In her latest post, Kardashian shared one of her now-signature sultry swimwear shots, though this one seemed a little more raw and real than anything she posts to promote SKIMS Swim. While lounging on a sculptural rocking chair, Kim appears to be makeup-free, though it's tough to take the spotlight away from her teeny-tiny mismatched bikini.

Instead of wearing a matching set, Kardashian opted for a string-style triangle top and super-small snake-print bottoms. Nobody says that swim sets have to match and clearly Kim just proved that mixing things up can provide for some high impact photos (Jennifer Aniston is also a fan). She knew it, too, adding a cheeky message along with the sexy shots. In addition to minimal makeup, Kim also let her hair hang loose and free with a few curls thrown in that looked loose and messy.

"Risk and you shall receive," she captioned the photos.

Kim's last post was decidly less steamy. People reports that Kim treated her mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West to a "scalp spa." How did she find out about the soon-to-be famous spot? Like everyone else: on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian IG Story

Instagram/KimKardashian

"Scalp Spa Day at Yangsiguan [sic]. Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day! Yep, we found this place on tik tok and it was soooo worth it," Kim captioned her clip. The self-care getaway included scalp massages, massage chairs, and shampoo treatments — all while the trio wore matching robes.

