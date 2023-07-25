Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Instagram Is Actually So Relatable

Even Kimmy struggles to get that perfect vacay snapshot.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 04:28PM
Kim Kardashian Leagues Cup 2023 match Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF
Photo:

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's life of weird kitchen fixtures, private jets, diamond earrings getting lost at sea, and Pete Davidson tattoo entanglements may be the stuff of reality TV, but her latest Instagram photo is some of the most relatable content yet. Kardashian's latest vacation snapshots show her posing in a bikini (nothing new for the SKIMS founder and swimwear enthusiast) — and struggling to get a perfect shot because of other people enjoying the swimming spot she's found herself in. People are dying, Kim, but people are also enjoying their getaways, even if there's a Kardashian nearby.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Instagram/KimKardashian

"Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee," she captioned the carousel, which showed her wearing a triangle-style string bikini with other swimmers around her. While the photos do look pretty great and she doesn't seem too perturbed to have fellow swimmers, there is something to say about the aesthetics of it all — something Kim Kardashian knows well.

Before her enviable swimming shots, Kim was seen at the Inter Miami CF game in Ft. Lauderdale cheering on Lionel Messi's first appearance at the new club (they played in the 2023 Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul). She posed alongside Victoria Beckham (VB's husband, David, is one of the owners of the club) and even brought her son Saint along for the match.

"Best day of their entire lives," Kim captioned a clip of Saint cheering on the team and meeting the GOAT himself.

