Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Revived the Divisive Shorts Trend She Practically Invented

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate soccer mom, and her latest outfit proves it.



On Friday, the billionaire businesswoman arrived at her 7-year-old son Saint's basketball game in her version of sporty-chic, which included the controversial shorts she first made popular way back in 2017: bike shorts. While in the past, Kim would team the fitted above-the-knee style with a tailored jacket or a puffer coat and Yeezy heels — this time around, she added a vintage Roma soccer jersey in an oversized length on top and a pair of matching black sneakers. The reality star kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only her signature wraparound Batgirl sunglasses as a final touch.



As for glam, Kim had on little-to-no makeup and pulled back her dark hair into a sleek braided ponytail with a middle part.

Back in 2019, Kim reflected on how the internet initially shuddered when she stepped out in a pair of skintight silver bike shorts outside the Yeezy office. “I remember everyone made fun of me for these bike shorts,” Kardashian said during Vogue's video series "Life in Looks." She added, “Literally, and was like 'a puffer and bike shorts? What is going on?' Then, of course, everyone was wearing it two years later.”



It's true, Kardashian was ahead of the fashion curve. By 2018, designers were sending bike shorts down their spring runways, and It Girls, like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kardashian's own sister Kendall Jenner, made pedal pushers an integral part of their off-duty uniforms. What can we say? Whatever Kim wears turns to fashion gold.