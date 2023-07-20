Kim Kardashian's Beach Day Activities Include Doing Cartwheels In a Thong Bikini

If you're looking to get yourself a girl who can do it all, look no further than Kim Kardashian. Not only has the reality TV star built a multi-billion dollar empire and completely changed the fashion industry forever, but now she's showing off some of her lesser-known talents with a beach photo dump.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a handful of snaps that captured her doing a cartwheel along a sandy landscape with the ocean and palm trees as her backdrop. In the images, Kim wore a white T-shirt rolled up and tied in the back to create a crop top that she paired with black thong bikini bottoms. She aptly styled her long dark hair in beach waves that brushed along the ground as she completed her tumble.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

From the mount at the beginning to her sticking the landing, each slide showed a progression of Kim's impressive stunt with the final inclusion consisting of a gif of Kim's move. The star kept her caption simple with three cartwheel emojis.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been basking in all the glory of swimsuit season and enjoying what seems to be some kind of tropical getaway in an undisclosed location. Just yesterday, the shapewear mogul sent temperatures soaring in a teeny-tiny mismatched swimsuit consisting of a black triangular top and microscopic snake-print bottoms. She posed on a sculptural white chair, laying her head against her arm. "Risk and you shall receive," she captioned the post.

