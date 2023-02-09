Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set

And she debuted a brand-new set of bangs.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 09:30AM
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Photo:

Getty Images

Barbiecore pink may have been all anyone could wear throughout the entirety of 2022, but Kim Kardashian just assured the world that the vibrant color isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — and she did it while debuting a brand-new set of bangs.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder stopped to pose for pictures before heading into a Valentine’s-themed pop-up for her clothing brand at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. Giving Margot Robbie a run for her money, Kardashian looked like a brunette Barbie in a bright pink three-piece set comprised of a sports bra, high-waisted leggings, and a cropped jacket. Kim accessorized with black knee-high boots and matching square-shaped sunglasses to balance out the vibrant ensemble, and she finished it off with a blingy diamond choker.

While the A-lister may have relied on her typical makeup look — a glowy complexion, rosy cheeks, and a pinky-nude lip — to complete her glam, she did decide to switch up her hair by stepping out with an exciting new cut: curtain bangs.

Kim Kardashian bangs Instagram

Instagram/KIM KARDASHIAN

Shortly before attending the SKIMS event, Kardashian shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story to show off the new ‘do while posing in a white SKIMS bra and matching bike shorts. “We cut bangs guys,” she said in the video while talking to longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton (who was out of shot). She also gave a small shoutout to a fellow ex of Pete Davidson’s by rocking out to Ariana Grande’s song “Imagine” in the video and captioning the clip, “always @arianagrande ✨.”

