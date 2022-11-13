Kim Kardashian Brought Barbiecore to the Red Carpet in a Hot Pink Cutout Gown

"Balenci Barbie" is her alter-ego after all.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on November 13, 2022 @ 10:51AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian previously revealed that her fashion alter-ego was "Balenci Barbie" when she wore a hot pink one-shoulder camouflage minidress by Balenciaga back in August, and, months later, she's still living up to the name. 

On Saturday, Kim brought summer's Barbiecore trend to the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles while wearing head-to-toe bubblegum pink. For the formal occasion, the reality star slipped on a curve-hugging pink gown that featured an asymmetric cutout on one side of her torso and another that extended down from her shoulder to her chest. The dress also came complete with bows that tied around the waist and bust, as well as a long train that flowed onto the floor. 

She carried a tiny pink, croc-embossed Balenciaga purse in her hand, and accessorized with pointed-toe hot pink boots, diamond jewelry, and a French manicure. Kim's blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a middle part and a single face-framing strand, while her makeup included over-lined pink lips, rosy cheeks, and extra-long lashes. 

At the event, Kim was honored with the annual Giving Tree Award. "Tonight we are so proud to honor @kimkardashian with the Giving Tree Award for her dedication to Baby2Baby," the charity wrote on their Instagram page. "We are so grateful for her decade-long support spotlighting our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve."

