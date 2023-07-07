Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants

Kim Kardashian is proving that she is, in fact, a Barbie girl. After taking her daughters and nieces to the World of Barbie experience in Los Angeles, Kardashian is trading in her go-to neutral-toned swimwear for a more Mattel-approved beach look.

On Friday, the reality star shared an Instagram post promoting a few pieces from her brand SKIMS. In the first slide, Kardashian rode a bike along a sandy path between palm trees and greenery. The shapewear mogul wore a bubblegum-pink bikini with a bandeau-style top and high-rise bottoms, paired with matching mesh pants as her cover-up. Her dark hair was pulled into a Pamela Anderson-style updo with a messy bun and face-framing strands.

In the second selfie, Kardashian walked along the trail with the bikini bottoms sticking out of the top of the trousers, a play on the popular whale tail trend. Kardashian simply captioned the post with a slew of on-theme emojis. "☀️🏝️👙🚲," she wrote alongside the photos.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This past weekend, Kardashian ditched color entirely to attend Michael Rubin's famous (and star-studded) White Party in the Hamptons. The star (who wore a sheer Alaïa two-piece set and a custom 17-carat diamond belt from Messika) attended the event with her sister Kendall Jenner and their friends Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and La La Anthony.

Prior to rolling up squad-deep to the soirée, the girls made a TikTok video set to Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World” (off the Barbie soundtrack) — another indication of Kardashian's interest in the highly-anticipated upcoming flick.