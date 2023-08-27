Kim Kardashian's New Bangs Might Be the Shortest They've Ever Been

It's bordering on baby bang territory.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 10:57AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Baby bangs is one cut we never thought we'd see on Kim Kardashian (if you ask us, she's more a curtain bang or long, wispy fringe kind of gal) — yet here we are. 

On Saturday, Kim made everyone do a double take when she arrived at the This Is About Humanity's fifth annual charity event in Los Angeles with a freshly-shorn set of blunt bangs that weren't quite traditionally "baby" short, but were awfully close. Ensuring all attention stayed on her new hairstyle, Kim pulled her dark brunette tresses back into a sleek and shiny high ponytail with her face perfectly framed by her eyebrow-grazing fringe. 

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Her outfit also surprised us, as she wore a modest black maxi dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. She accessorized with a corset-style black leather belt across her waist, a black-and-gold layered chain Chanel necklace, a coordinating black quilted Chanel box bag, and black pointed-toe boots. Kim's glam, meanwhile, consisted of a soft pink lip, a neutral manicure, and glowing skin. 

This marks Kim's third hair transformation in a month, which has to be a record for the reality star. First, she debuted what some might consider a micro bob, with her super sleek jet-black tresses skimming right below her chin, and then in a blink of an eye, she was back to sporting her signature Rapunzel-length extensions again.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Heidi Klum All Black Fit
Heidi Klum Just Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Belt
Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Actually Showed Off Her New Finger Tattoos Before They Hit Instagram
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That Season 2 Finale
One of the Sweetest Moments From Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That ...' Cameo Was Completely Improvised
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Kim Cattrall And Just Like That...
Kim Cattrall Officially Made Her Debut as Samantha Jones on 'And Just Like That...'
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Got New Middle-Finger Tattoos
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker Swears She Only Has a Three-Step Skincare Routine
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret