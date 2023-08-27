Kim Kardashian's New Bangs Might Be the Shortest They've Ever Been

Baby bangs is one cut we never thought we'd see on Kim Kardashian (if you ask us, she's more a curtain bang or long, wispy fringe kind of gal) — yet here we are.



On Saturday, Kim made everyone do a double take when she arrived at the This Is About Humanity's fifth annual charity event in Los Angeles with a freshly-shorn set of blunt bangs that weren't quite traditionally "baby" short, but were awfully close. Ensuring all attention stayed on her new hairstyle, Kim pulled her dark brunette tresses back into a sleek and shiny high ponytail with her face perfectly framed by her eyebrow-grazing fringe.



Getty

Her outfit also surprised us, as she wore a modest black maxi dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. She accessorized with a corset-style black leather belt across her waist, a black-and-gold layered chain Chanel necklace, a coordinating black quilted Chanel box bag, and black pointed-toe boots. Kim's glam, meanwhile, consisted of a soft pink lip, a neutral manicure, and glowing skin.



This marks Kim's third hair transformation in a month, which has to be a record for the reality star. First, she debuted what some might consider a micro bob, with her super sleek jet-black tresses skimming right below her chin, and then in a blink of an eye, she was back to sporting her signature Rapunzel-length extensions again.

