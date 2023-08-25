Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory

Sporty Spice with a bit of bling.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 11:12AM
Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Photo:

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian practically invented the selfie — how could anyone forget her coffee table book Selfish or her prison-bound photoshoot? — and that was long before the iPhone or self-facing cameras. Now, Kardashian continues to perfect her selfie skills on a weekly (if not daily?) basis, whether she's dressed to the nines, sporting a bikini, or in athleisure. As such, it makes total sense that even Kimberly's Sporty Spice-approved outfits are anything but boring — just look at her most recent loungewear look: a cropped sheer bra-barring tank top, windbreaker pants, and a diamond belly chain (which she shared by way of a selfie, of course).

On Thursday, the star (who has been traipsing and shopping her way through Japan) shared a series of snaps that showed her wearing a dark brown see-through tank that hit right above her midsection styled with black-and-white Adidas parachute pants.

Perhaps the most notable part of her look, however, was the diamond belly chain that wrapped around her torso right along her belly button, which has become her go-to accessory as of late. She also added a silver necklace and diamond earrings, and her hair was styled in big voluminous curls and a deep side part. She kept her glam simple with a dewy complexion, feathery lashes, and a mauve lip.

Kim Kardashian Sheer Tank Adidas Windbreaker Pants Instagram August

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the second slide, Kardashian was pictured peering at something on her phone while surrounded by people who were presumably a part of her team. The group appeared to be in an elevator with wooden paneling and a mirror along the back. The fashion mogul forwent a caption and let the images do the talking.

All week, Kim has been documenting her and her daughter North's trip to Japan. Yesterday, Kardashian shared on her story that she found the bespoke vintage Chanel choker that Margot Robbie wears in Barbie at Vintage Ecoland — along with a matching bubblegum pink handbag. "OMG best shopping in Japan," she captioned her story. "I'm in my barbie bag at @vintage_ecoland."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Has a Thing for This Fall-Perfect Wardrobe Staple
hailey bieber rhode strawberry glaze lip treatment
Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Season’s Hottest Color Included a Plunging Leather Jacket
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie