Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory

Kim Kardashian practically invented the selfie — how could anyone forget her coffee table book Selfish or her prison-bound photoshoot? — and that was long before the iPhone or self-facing cameras. Now, Kardashian continues to perfect her selfie skills on a weekly (if not daily?) basis, whether she's dressed to the nines, sporting a bikini, or in athleisure. As such, it makes total sense that even Kimberly's Sporty Spice-approved outfits are anything but boring — just look at her most recent loungewear look: a cropped sheer bra-barring tank top, windbreaker pants, and a diamond belly chain (which she shared by way of a selfie, of course).

On Thursday, the star (who has been traipsing and shopping her way through Japan) shared a series of snaps that showed her wearing a dark brown see-through tank that hit right above her midsection styled with black-and-white Adidas parachute pants.

Perhaps the most notable part of her look, however, was the diamond belly chain that wrapped around her torso right along her belly button, which has become her go-to accessory as of late. She also added a silver necklace and diamond earrings, and her hair was styled in big voluminous curls and a deep side part. She kept her glam simple with a dewy complexion, feathery lashes, and a mauve lip.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the second slide, Kardashian was pictured peering at something on her phone while surrounded by people who were presumably a part of her team. The group appeared to be in an elevator with wooden paneling and a mirror along the back. The fashion mogul forwent a caption and let the images do the talking.

All week, Kim has been documenting her and her daughter North's trip to Japan. Yesterday, Kardashian shared on her story that she found the bespoke vintage Chanel choker that Margot Robbie wears in Barbie at Vintage Ecoland — along with a matching bubblegum pink handbag. "OMG best shopping in Japan," she captioned her story. "I'm in my barbie bag at @vintage_ecoland."