Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in the New 'American Horror Story' Teaser

Kim Kardashian just delivered a mother of a scare in American Horror Story's new teaser.



On Thursday, FX offered a first-look at season 12 with Kim in full character, and she's nearly unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair, long, spiderweb-like lashes, and dark red lips. In the clip, which is set to a creepy rendition of "Rockabye Baby," Kim is spotted amongst a group of dancers with white wigs, as she cradles a baby in her arms while wearing a plunging black gown and matching latex gloves.



A glimpse of Kardashian's co-stars, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, is also shown in the teaser.



AHS's latest season is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, which follows character Anna Alcott who believes a "sinister figure" is going to "great lengths" to make sure she never has a baby amid her IVF journey.



While Kim's casting was met with controversy, showrunner Ryan Murphy is more than happy to be working with her. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture." He added, "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."



As for Kim, she told Variety, “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I like to challenge myself. I'm so excited for the experience.”