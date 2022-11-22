Kim Kardashian Paired Itty-Bitty Athletic Shorts With the Baggiest Thigh-High Boots

Taking a break from one of her (many!) show-stopping red carpet gowns, Kim Kardashian just shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in a much more casual weekday look — well, casual for Kim, that is.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder shared the low-key snap with her 333 million followers simply captioned, “hey.” In the picture, Kardashian posted live from her impressive walk-in closet wearing a gray Adidas turtleneck sweatshirt paired with the tiniest black Adidas athletic shorts. Although the top of the A-lister’s look was uncharacteristically replicable, Kimberly finished it off by adding a pair of gigantic black thigh-high leather boots to give the ensemble an element of her signature style flair.

The mother-of-four positioned her phone in front of her face, concealing her glam, but she completed the look by styling her brunette-rooted, waist-skimming platinum tresses pin-straight with a middle part.

While Kim’s post closely followed reports that she’s “not bothered” by her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s budding relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, it also came just days after another one of her famous partners, ex-husband Kanye West, made headlines for an entirely different reason.

On Monday, West’s former girlfriend, Julia Fox, shared a TikTok detailing one of the real reasons she decided to date the rapper earlier this year — and it actually had everything to do with Kim. After explaining that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to pursue the relationship at the time, Fox said, “I had this thought: I was like, 'Oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.”

“Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it,” Fox continued. “And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys."

