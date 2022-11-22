Kim Kardashian Paired Itty-Bitty Athletic Shorts With the Baggiest Thigh-High Boots

Athleisure (Kim's Version).

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 11:58AM
Kim Kardashian 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Taking a break from one of her (many!) show-stopping red carpet gowns, Kim Kardashian just shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in a much more casual weekday look — well, casual for Kim, that is.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder shared the low-key snap with her 333 million followers simply captioned, “hey.” In the picture, Kardashian posted live from her impressive walk-in closet wearing a gray Adidas turtleneck sweatshirt paired with the tiniest black Adidas athletic shorts. Although the top of the A-lister’s look was uncharacteristically replicable, Kimberly finished it off by adding a pair of gigantic black thigh-high leather boots to give the ensemble an element of her signature style flair.

The mother-of-four positioned her phone in front of her face, concealing her glam, but she completed the look by styling her brunette-rooted, waist-skimming platinum tresses pin-straight with a middle part. 

While Kim’s post closely followed reports that she’s “not bothered” by her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s budding relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, it also came just days after another one of her famous partners, ex-husband Kanye West, made headlines for an entirely different reason.

On Monday, West’s former girlfriend, Julia Fox, shared a TikTok detailing one of the real reasons she decided to date the rapper earlier this year — and it actually had everything to do with Kim. After explaining that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to pursue the relationship at the time, Fox said, “I had this thought: I was like, 'Oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.”

“Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it,” Fox continued. “And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys."

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski black bikini Inamorata Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Tiniest Black String Bikini With Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
Julia Fox CFDA Awards 2022
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West So He'd Leave Kim Kardashian Alone
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Statement Ring Made Her Basic Black Outfit Anything But Boring
Rihanna Savage x Fenty Lace-up Mini Dress Instagram
Rihanna Paired Thigh-High Latex Boots With Butt-Baring Lace-up Lingerie
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Went Braless Underneath Her Sheer-Paneled Sequined Blazer
Kim Kardashian blingy bra top instagram
Kim Kardashian’s Blingy Bra Top Loungewear Could Double as a Flashy New Year’s Eve Look
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Told the Story of How Kim Kardashian Rejected Him a Month Before They Dated
Kylie Jenner Thierry Mugler Exhibition sheer catsuit
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But a Black Thong
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired Red-Hot Knee-High Boots With a Personalized Thong
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Brought Barbiecore to the Red Carpet in a Hot Pink Cutout Gown
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Gown Looks Like Tin Foil
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Pulled a Carrie Bradshaw in a Pair of Mismatched Boots
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2022 Marilyn Monroe Dress
Kim Kardashian Knew She'd Get Backlash for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress to the Met Gala
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired the Most Summery Top with This Ultimate Winter Essential
Kylie Jenner big coat cardigan outfit
Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan