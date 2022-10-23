Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sparkly Bra and Feather Boa at In-N-Out

The party took an unexpected detour.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 23, 2022 @ 02:39PM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Sometimes the best nights are the ones that don't go as planned. Take, for instance, Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday party.

Shortly after boarding her little sister Kylie Jenner's private jet — which was flanked by Vegas showgirls, as well as balloons that read "HBD Kim," and Usher music playing inside — Kim revealed that her girls' trip to Las Vegas was canceled. "Well our sound won’t turn on here BUT the plane couldn’t land due to the wind so it looks like our Carbone party and @Usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," she wrote over a video of her getting off the plane. 

Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian/Instagram

But the party didn't stop there. Instead, Kim and her guests took a party bus to In-N-Out. “sooooo In-N-Out it is,” she captioned a photo inside the fast food restaurant. At the register, Kim was pictured still wearing her Vegas 'fit, which included an itty-bitty shimmering pink bra, matching low-rise pants, heeled boots, and a chunky choker necklace with a cross. 

Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian/Instagram

She accessorized with a white feather boa while wearing her long platinum hair down in loose waves with a middle part. Once back on the bus, Kim continued the fun, recording herself eating a burger and taking jello shots.

The night before, Kim kicked off her birthday festivities with a private dinner at Nobu with family and friends. There, Kim's mom Kris Jenner attempted to give her daughter a sweet birthday toast until she was hilariously interrupted by her daughters. “You are a rock star and I—” she said, as Kim and Khloé began a side conversation while Jenner was still speaking. “She sent me the same text,” Khloé to Kim, who then asked their mother if she indeed sent the Good American founder “the same text” in the middle of her toast.  

Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Jenner plead the fifth, and after a few moments, she finally finished her speech: "You are somebody that I’m in awe of every single day, the way that you handle every single thing in life," she gushed. "You handle all of us, you handle your kids, you handle your life, you handle everything that comes your way. And not only do you do it for yourself, but you do it for the rest of us.”

