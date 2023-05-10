Kim Cattrall's Sequin Jumpsuit and Metallic Trench Coat Was So Samantha Jones-Coded

With the premiere of And Just Like That’s second season right around the corner, Kim Cattrall just proved (whether intentionally or not) that while Samantha Jones may not be (fully) present in the reboot, she’s still alive, well, and glitzier than ever.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted looking like she’d just walked out of her former Sex and the City character’s closet when attending the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film, About my Father, in New York City. For the occasion, Cattrall slipped into a very Samantha Jones-esque sequin-covered silver jumpsuit (complete with a plunging V-neckline and a waist-cinching tie) paired with a matching metallic silver trench coat and strappy silver heels. As if that wasn’t shimmery enough on its own, she added even more bling by accessorizing with stacks of black and silver jewelry, gigantic hoop earrings, a pearl-covered purse, and a belly button-skimming silver necklace.

getty images

For glam, Cattrall styled her blonde hair half-up half-down in soft waves with her forehead fringe on full display, and she finished the look with a subtle smoky eye and a peachy-pink lip.

Beyond just channeling Samantha Jones’s outfit during the outing, Kim also got into some of the character’s signature pot-stirring antics when she accidentally revealed the mother of her co-star Robert De Niro’s seventh child ahead of the premiere.

When talking to Extra on the red carpet, Cattrall congratulated the actor and his “significant other,” girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman,” the actress revealed. “She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”