Kim Cattrall's Sequin Jumpsuit and Metallic Trench Coat Was So Samantha Jones-Coded

"Hello, my name is fabulous."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 @ 01:20PM
Kim Cattrall attends the "About My Father" premiere
Photo:

getty images

With the premiere of And Just Like That’s second season right around the corner, Kim Cattrall just proved (whether intentionally or not) that while Samantha Jones may not be (fully) present in the reboot, she’s still alive, well, and glitzier than ever. 

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted looking like she’d just walked out of her former Sex and the City character’s closet when attending the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film, About my Father, in New York City. For the occasion, Cattrall slipped into a very Samantha Jones-esque sequin-covered silver jumpsuit (complete with a plunging V-neckline and a waist-cinching tie) paired with a matching metallic silver trench coat and strappy silver heels. As if that wasn’t shimmery enough on its own, she added even more bling by accessorizing with stacks of black and silver jewelry, gigantic hoop earrings, a pearl-covered purse, and a belly button-skimming silver necklace.

Anders Holm, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco, Salvo Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche and Brett Dier attend the "About My Father" premiere

getty images

For glam, Cattrall styled her blonde hair half-up half-down in soft waves with her forehead fringe on full display, and she finished the look with a subtle smoky eye and a peachy-pink lip.

Beyond just channeling Samantha Jones’s outfit during the outing, Kim also got into some of the character’s signature pot-stirring antics when she accidentally revealed the mother of her co-star Robert De Niro’s seventh child ahead of the premiere.

When talking to Extra on the red carpet, Cattrall congratulated the actor and his “significant other,” girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman,” the actress revealed. “She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Balanced Her Tiny Micro-Miniskirt With a Gigantic Camel Coat
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Was Always Dangerously Close to a "Wardrobe Malfunction" on the Set of 'Daredevil'
Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere
Halle Bailey Committed to 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in a Sculptural Metallic Blue Gown
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wore an "I Love Nerds" Graphic T-Shirt While Sitting Courtside at a Lakers Game
Meena Harris at the 2023 Gold Gala
Meena Harris Went for a "Festive But Classic" Vibe at the 2023 Gold Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wore a Naked Version of This Classic Springtime Staple
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Yassified Her Versace LBD With the Blingiest Stilettos
LOTD 5/4: Jennifer Lopez Wore the âNakedâ Heels That Get Me Tons of Compliments
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexy, Clear Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Loves
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Pleated Trousers and Oversized Wool Coat Are a Lesson in Tonal Dressing
Emily ratajkowski hommegirls cover cheetah print skirt
Emily Ratajkowski's Cheetah-Print Miniskirt Was So Short, It Showed Off Her Bright Blue Underwear
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Statement Coat for Spring
Rihanna
Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Channeled Cinderella in a Princess-Style Denim Gown on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Sheer Blouse Had the Most Dramatic Bell Sleeves
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala After-Party Dress Was Inspired by a Nostalgic Barbie Look
Margot Robbie Channeled the First-Ever Barbie Doll With Her Met Gala After-Party Look
Priyanka Chopra Body Makeup Met Gala
This Margot Robbie-Used Body Makeup Was the Secret to Priyanka Chopra’s Glowing Skin at the Met Gala