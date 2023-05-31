Kim Cattrall Is Returning as Samantha Jones to 'And Just Like That'

Order up a round of cosmos, because Samantha Jones will be back in season 2 of And Just Like That ... Today, Variety reported that Kim Cattrall filmed a cameo for the reboot's season finale, set to air in August. Fans of the show know that Jones, everyone's favorite publicist, moved to London and is away from her besties. But fans also know that there's some not-so-secret tension between Cattrall and her castmates, which explains another detail that Variety shared: she filmed her cameo without any contact with her fellow actresses and showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Sources noted that Cattrall "shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City" and that costume designer Patricia Field — who hasn't even been working on And Just Like That ... — dressed Cattrall for her scene. Variety also noted that neither Cattrall's team nor Max (RIP HBO Max) have commented on the news. Finally, the publication noted that the cameo "will not be a continuation of the character for now."

Getty Images

Back in 2016, Cattrall went on the record saying that she was done playing Samantha Jones when she read a script for a third Sex and the City film and didn't like the direction it was taking the character.



“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film,” Cattrall told Variety in 2022. “That didn’t happen.”

When SATC got rebooted into AJLT in 2021, Cattrall wasn’t asked to reprise Samantha. Variety notes that as season 2 was filming in New York in late 2022, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, approached Cattrall about coming back and that "led to her decision to say yes."

