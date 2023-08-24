Kim Cattrall Officially Made Her Debut as Samantha Jones on 'And Just Like That...'

And she's still as fabulous as ever.

Published on August 24, 2023
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 2 finale of And Just Like That...

And just like that...Samantha Jones is back. 

On Thursday, Kim Cattrall finally made her return as Samantha in the season 2 finale of the Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That..., and it was as fabulous as ever. While Cattrall didn't appear onscreen with her former castmates, she did made a short but sweet long-distance phone call to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the back of a car leaving Heathrow airport. 

During the opening scene of this week's episode, Carrie received a call from Samantha, who revealed that she wouldn't be able to attend her "Last Supper" dinner party. "My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie! I won't be able to make it there in time," she declared while sporting her signature Samantha style in a red dress and a metallic silver trench coat paired with a lime green clutch, a massive diamond ring, and a stack of chunky bangles.  

Kim Cattrall And Just Like That...

Getty

Explaining that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) told her about the party at Carrie's old apartment, Samantha revealed that she had planned to surprise her with an overnight trip to New York to bid farewell to her "fucking fabulous, fabulous flat." 

"Uh, Samantha, do you have a British accent?" Carrie asked, to which Samantha jokingly replied with a nod to her former SATC shenanigans: "Who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein. I’m from ‘Injah.’ Ta and cheerio. And have a great night." Fans of the show will remember that Samantha used Annabelle’s misplaced member pass in season 6, episode 10 to get into the Soho House pool on a sweltering summer day. 

Back in June, Cattrall revealed a few of her stipulations for reprising her role as Samantha during an appearance on The View. “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said. “I went, Hmmmm…” She added that one of her demands was to bring back SATC costume designer Patricia Field. “One of those things was to get Pat Field back,” she said. “I just thought, ‘If I’m gonna come back, I’ve gotta come back with that Samantha style. I’ve got to push it.’ And we did!”

