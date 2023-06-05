Kim Cattrall Reportedly Had "No Contact" With 'And Just Like That' Cast When Filming Her Cameo

The cast learned about Cattrall’s involvement at the same time the world did.

Published on June 5, 2023 @ 10:35AM
While Samantha Jones may be set to return to screen (and rekindle with her Sex and the City girl gang) during a surprise cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That…, it seems that Kim Cattrall isn’t planning on reuniting with her former co-stars IRL any time soon.

According to Evan Handler, who reprised his role of Harry Goldenblatt in the reboot, the cast learned about Cattrall’s involvement in the new season at the same time the world did. “I think it is great. I do,” the actor told People of the announcement during an appearance at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday.

"Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he continued. “I learned it the same day you did.”

Handler’s comments come shortly after Variety confirmed that Cattrall had filmed the cameo back on March 22 “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series.”

But although the cast’s leading ladies, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker (with whom Cattrall famously feuded) have yet to comment on the cameo, Samantha Jones herself seemingly confirmed the news just days after it was made public with a very on-brand (and timely!) Instagram post. 

“Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…..” she captioned a photo of her dressed as Jones while linking out to Variety’s article. 

And Just Like That… will be available for streaming on Max June 22, with Cattrall’s scene set to air in August.

