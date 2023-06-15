Kim Cattrall Said Her "Late-Blooming Sexuality" Let Her Experiment and Have Fun

In the latest episode of the New York Times's Modern Love podcast, actress Kim Cattrall — who recently confirmed that she'll be returning to her role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ... — opened up about her journey with love, sex, and intimacy. During the live taping of the episode, which took place at the Tribeca Film Festival, Cattrall mentioned that she didn't really get to know herself and her unique needs and wants until later in life, which was a good thing. Because she had taken the time to really dig into what made her happy and fulfilled, she was able to communicate that with her partners.

"I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality," she said. "So, for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun."

She went on to say that as she got older and more familiar with what she liked, it got easier to share that with her partner. She also explained that she views sex as more than a way to procreate and that it's about more than reaching orgasm. She approaches it as a way to express intimacy.

"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good," she continued. "Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it's expressing something in a very intimate way."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Cattrall said that through putting in "good work," she's fostered a "meaningful" relationship with her partner, Russell Thomas. The two have been together for seven years. And while she does refer to it as "work," she wanted listeners to know that it's hard for a reason: relationships are hard, and getting what you want out of one requires time and energy.



"It's hard work. It's not easy. People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky," she said. "Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity. And you meet this person and the work is just begun but it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."

