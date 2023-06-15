Kim Cattrall Said Her "Late-Blooming Sexuality" Let Her Experiment and Have Fun

And just like that, we're all taking notes.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 03:43PM
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" 2023 Tribeca Festival
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In the latest episode of the New York Times's Modern Love podcast, actress Kim Cattrall — who recently confirmed that she'll be returning to her role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ... — opened up about her journey with love, sex, and intimacy. During the live taping of the episode, which took place at the Tribeca Film Festival, Cattrall mentioned that she didn't really get to know herself and her unique needs and wants until later in life, which was a good thing. Because she had taken the time to really dig into what made her happy and fulfilled, she was able to communicate that with her partners.

"I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality," she said. "So, for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun."

She went on to say that as she got older and more familiar with what she liked, it got easier to share that with her partner. She also explained that she views sex as more than a way to procreate and that it's about more than reaching orgasm. She approaches it as a way to express intimacy.

"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good," she continued. "Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it's expressing something in a very intimate way."

Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Cattrall said that through putting in "good work," she's fostered a "meaningful" relationship with her partner, Russell Thomas. The two have been together for seven years. And while she does refer to it as "work," she wanted listeners to know that it's hard for a reason: relationships are hard, and getting what you want out of one requires time and energy.

"It's hard work. It's not easy. People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky," she said. "Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity. And you meet this person and the work is just begun but it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."

Related Articles
Ben Barnes Salma Hayek in Black Mirror "Joan is Awful"
Salma Hayek Said 'Black Mirror' Let Her Be "Disgusting" and "Grotesque"
calista flockhart indiana jones premiere
Calista Flockhart Just Re-Wore a Skirt From 1999
Kylie Jenner Prairie Dress On Private Jet
Kylie Jenner's Foray Into the Quiet Luxury Trend Includes Prairie Dresses and Ballet Flats
Rihanna Met Gala
Rihanna’s No Top and Open Leather Jacket Expertly Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Hilary Duff Shape 2023 Cover
Hilary Duff Said Motherhood Means Getting Good at Being "Disappointed" in Yourself
Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City
Sydney Sweeney's Pockets Are Longer Than Her Micro-Miniskirt
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons
Jennifer Lawrence's Super-Wide Belt Is Serving 2002
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Addressed Her Move Away From Exclusively Using They/Them Pronouns
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Combined Her New '90s Hair With an Edgy Take on 2023's Most Viral Top
Emily Blunt in Red Dress at AIS
How Emily Blunt Found Her Power
Lily Rose Depp Just Wished Her Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake a Happy Birthday â And Called Her the "Love of My Life"
Lily-Rose Depp Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse At Her Relationship With 070 Shake in Her Birthday Tribute
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Zendaya
Zendaya Clapped Back at Tabloids Saying She Got Turned Away From a Restaurant Because of Her Crop Top
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini Is a Complete Slay
Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend