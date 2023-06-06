Kim Cattrall Says Getting Botox and Fillers Aren't Just a "Vanity Thing"

"I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way, and, professionally, I am looking after myself."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 11:14AM
Kim Cattrall attends the "About My Father" premiere
Photo:

getty images

Kim Cattrall is officially back in her Samantha Jones era — both in terms of her upcoming And Just Like That … cameo and her current stance on cosmetic procedures. 

In a new interview with The Times, the 66-year-old former/current Sex and the City actress opened up about how she’s “all about battling aging in every way I can.”

“I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you. It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself,” she told the publication, adding that she just wants “to look like the best version” of herself.

Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

getty images

The actress also explained that participating in these kinds of treatments is also about getting connected with the right team. “If you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!” she shared.

People notes that Cattrall’s comments come more than a decade after she told Daily Mail that she wanted to “embrace aging” back in 2011. “I look at people like Judi Dench, who's in her 70s, and I think, 'What the hell am I frightened of?,’” the then-54-year-old actress told the publication at the time. “In my life and career, I want to embrace aging, because I think that's what's interesting. I think a forehead without any lines doesn't tell me they've lived a life.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Angelina Jolie x Chloe
Angelina Jolie Teamed Up With Chloé for Her First Atelier Jolie Collaboration
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Very Kim Possible Outfit
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley Says Fans Can Expect a New "Softness" From Her 'Bridgerton' Character
Sydney Sweeney Cannes Film
Sydney Sweeney Made a Strong Case for Turtlenecks in the Summer
Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Henchy
Brooke Shields "Fought Against" Her Daughter Grier Henchy Becoming a Model
Kim Cattrall Photo Shoot For Bentley Cars at New York City
Kim Cattrall Reportedly Had "No Contact" With 'And Just Like That' Cast When Filming Her Cameo
Coquette Makeup _ Hailey Bieber wearing makeup
Meet Coquette Makeup, the Latest Spin on Barbiecore
Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With the Highest Slit to a Beyoncé Concert
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Debuted Shorter Hair While Wearing a Little Black Bikini With a Boob-Baring Keyhole Cutout
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Said Her Dad and Grandpa "Walked Out" the First Time They Watched 'Euphoria'
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots
Mia Bijoux Body Chains CPC
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29
Kate Beckinsale Thinks She Looks Exactly Like Ryan Reynolds
Kate Beckinsale Just Reminded Everyone That She Looks Exactly Like Ryan Reynolds
Zoey Deutch Vanity Fair
Zoey Deutch’s Flamenco-Inspired Minidress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Kristen Stewart Met Gala
Kristen Stewart’s Tweed Skirt Suit With Socks and Heels is Giving Cher Horowitz