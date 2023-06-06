Kim Cattrall Says Getting Botox and Fillers Aren't Just a "Vanity Thing"

Kim Cattrall is officially back in her Samantha Jones era — both in terms of her upcoming And Just Like That … cameo and her current stance on cosmetic procedures.

In a new interview with The Times, the 66-year-old former/current Sex and the City actress opened up about how she’s “all about battling aging in every way I can.”

“I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you. It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself,” she told the publication, adding that she just wants “to look like the best version” of herself.

getty images

The actress also explained that participating in these kinds of treatments is also about getting connected with the right team. “If you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!” she shared.

People notes that Cattrall’s comments come more than a decade after she told Daily Mail that she wanted to “embrace aging” back in 2011. “I look at people like Judi Dench, who's in her 70s, and I think, 'What the hell am I frightened of?,’” the then-54-year-old actress told the publication at the time. “In my life and career, I want to embrace aging, because I think that's what's interesting. I think a forehead without any lines doesn't tell me they've lived a life.”