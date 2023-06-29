Kim Cattrall Will "Never Say Goodbye" to Her 'Sex and the City' Character Samantha Jones

And just like that, we are one week closer to the return of everyone's favorite sexed-up publicist, Samantha Jones — and Kim Cattrall just gave some insider details about her upcoming cameo in the second season of And Just Like That.... In an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (which will air on Friday), Cattrall opened up about playing Samantha and bringing her back to life, even if just for a quick moment.

Cattrall tapped the original Sex and the City costume designer Pat Fields to dress her for the "short scene." "'People will be so happy,'" Cattrall said in her best impression of Fields. "'Make people happy, you're funny.'"

So the colleagues and pals (they also work together on Cattrall's show Glamorous) headed to Bergdorf Goodman (because where else?) to find a "great friggin outfit" for Samantha to wear. They made it a full reunion by asking Sex and the City makeup artist Kyra Panchenko and hairstylist Ryan Trygstad to come back and do her on-screen glam

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said of the experience. When asked by Bush Hager if this was the start of being more involved with the series, Cattrall admitted, "That's as far as I'll go."

Getty Images

"I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she added. "She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her."

Variety initially broke the news of her return, though she, the cast, and the show's creator Michael Patrick King confirmed the cameo shortly thereafter. Earlier this month, she shared a screenshot of the headline on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Pride."

Season 2 of And Just Like That... is currently airing on Max.