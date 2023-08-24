One of the Sweetest Moments From Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That ...' Cameo Was Completely Improvised

It had nothing to do with Annabelle Bronstein.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 01:58PM
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That Season 2 Finale
Photo:

Courtesy Max.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 2 finale of And Just Like That ...

As Sex and the City fans waited with bated breath for Kim Cattrall's much ballyhooed appearance on the season 2 finale of And Just Like That ..., they got what felt like a perfect moment, which included a throwback to a beloved moment involving Samantha Jones speaking in a British accent and a very cute gesture that saw everyone's favorite PR maven kissing her phone. According to showrunner Michael Patrick King, that phone smooch wasn't planned — but it was perfect.

Explaining the moment on The Writers Room podcast, King said that the kiss was “not in the script,” before adding, “it was totally [an instance of] of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice.” In the scene, Samantha kisses the phone after hanging up with Carrie.

Sarah Jessica Parker And Just Like That Season 2 Finale

Courtesy Max.

In the scene, Samantha called Carrie from a car in London to say that her flight was delayed and she wouldn’t be able to attend Carrie's "last supper." When Carrie was confused, since she didn't tell her pal about the farewell dinner, Samantha said that “Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you!” Samantha later said goodbye to the apartment while on spearker from Carrie's phone.

King went on to say that in his headcanon, Sam and the girls are constantly talking and texting, so the moment made sense.

“In my multiverse of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, [Carrie and Samantha] are always talking,” King said. “[Samantha]’s always texting and talking, [and] not just [with] Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte.”

After news of Cattrall's cameo broke, Parker told TVLine that the moment would be “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years" that the show has been on the air.

“It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists," she said.

Related Articles
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Netflix Princess Diana
‘The Crown’ Will Handle Princess Diana’s Death With “Enormous" Sensitivity
Ariana Grande 2020 Grammy Awards Gray Tulle Dress
Ariana Grande Just Got a Tattoo Dedicated to 'Wicked'
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti
Priyanka Chopra Just Shared a Rare Glimpse At Life in the City With Nick Jonas and Their Daughter
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Kim Cattrall And Just Like That...
Kim Cattrall Officially Made Her Debut as Samantha Jones on 'And Just Like That...'
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez Channeled Samantha Jones While Promoting Upcoming Music
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Got New Middle-Finger Tattoos
SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH
Why Melissa Joan Hart Was Almost Fired From 'Sabrina'
Neen Mascara
The Best Thing I Used This Week Was a Flake-Free Mascara That Gives Me Thick, Feathery Lashes in 1 Swipe
Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan in And Just Like That
All the Fashion References You Might've Missed in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
Serena Williams family with baby girl
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed Their Newborn Girl’s Name
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis 'And Just Like That...'
'And Just Like That...' Was Just Renewed for a Third Season
Carrie Bradshaw has been a decades long fan of the candle brand you'll find in every beauty editors home
Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Is Littered With the Candle Brand Meghan Markle Is a Fan of, Too
Jennifer Aniston for 'WSJ. Magazine'
Jennifer Aniston Still Wears This Piece From Rachel Green’s ‘Friends’ Wardrobe