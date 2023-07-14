Beauty Skincare Face Moisturizers and Serums Shoppers in Their 60s Notice "Firmer and More Youthful" Skin Thanks to This 30%-Off Retinol Serum Fans say it makes a "drastic difference." By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 @ 04:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ulta / InStyle When multiple shoppers in their 60s and 70s rave about an anti-aging must-have beauty buy that’s so powerful, it visibly tightens skin and reduces fine lines within weeks, said product has our full attention. Even better? It’s on sale right now at Ulta. As part of its Big Summer Beauty Sale, happening now through July 15, Ulta marked down hundreds of skincare finds, including Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum that’s 30 percent off for two more days. The daily serum is formulated with high-potency, micro-dosed Pure Retinol (think: 0.1 percent) to firm and tone skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and create a smooth texture. This hero ingredient speeds up the cell turnover time of skin to reveal fresh, glowing, youthful-looking skin. Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum Ulta Buy Now $65 $46 To get those turn-back-the-hands-of-time results, the retinol serum is also made with peptides that boost collagen production, along with ceramides that increase your skin’s moisture barrier while making it a friendlier space for the retinol to do its job. Working together, the three ingredients also even out your skin tone, reduce redness, and minimize pores. With the inclusion of potent retinol, it’s important to use the Kiehl’s serum just once daily. On clean skin, spread one pump of the serum evenly across your face, focusing on the spots that attract fine lines like the corners of your eyes — avoiding the lids —, forehead, and by your smile lines. Top it off with your favorite moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated, since retinol can be drying. While the serum can be used day or night, we highly recommend working it into your pre-bed routine. If you apply it in the morning, be sure to load up on sunscreen (which, PSA, your skin is begging you to do anyway) since retinol, a type of vitamin A, can cause skin to be more sensitive to UV rays. Used regularly, Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum will improve the firmness and texture of skin, according to the brand. Shoppers in their 60s and 70s overwhelmingly found these results after just a few weeks of use, with one 79-year-old shopper sharing that they use it with “a high SPF sunblock during the day” and now they “have very few wrinkles.” Another reviewer who is 67 said that they’ve been using it “for just about two weeks,” and that they “started seeing results right away.” They added that their “fine lines are fewer” and their skin feels “slightly firmer and more youthful.” Shoppers also found that the serum “has made a drastic difference” with “redness and wide pores,” according to one person. With so many skin-improving benefits, don’t miss Ulta’s sale on Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. Grab it while it’s marked down to $46 before the Big Summer Beauty Sale ends on July 15. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day The 10 Products InStyle Readers Bought Most During Amazon Prime Day 2023, Starting at $17 Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer