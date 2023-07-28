This On-Sale Face Mask Makes Aging Skin Look “10 Years Younger,” According to Shoppers

The purifying face mask “cleans out all the gunk” from pores and leaves skin “glowing.”

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan

Published on July 28, 2023 @ 04:00AM

While you might love your cleansers, serums, and face creams, sometimes your skin needs even more attention. That’s where a face mask comes in. And not just any mask, but one packed with effective ingredients that genuinely improve your complexion; because let’s face it, we’ve all fallen for ones that make empty promises. One mask that actually delivers results, according to shoppers, is Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask, and you can get it for less right now for $30 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Formulated with Amazonian white clay, oil-fighting bentonite clay, and aloe vera, Kiehl’s purifying face mask eliminates toxins, unclogs pores, and improves texture, leaving skin looking vibrant and youthful. In fact, one reviewer even claimed it’s made them “look 10 years younger.” 

Nordstrom KIEHL'S Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask

Nordstrom

For best results, the brand recommends incorporating the mask into your skincare routine two to three times a week after cleansing. You only need to apply a thin layer — a dime-size amount — and can cover your whole face or just trouble areas, such as the T-zone where pores tend to get congested. After leaving the mask on for 10 minutes, gently remove it with warm water, pat dry, and then follow up with serums and moisturizers.

One customer praised the mask for “cleaning out all the gunk” trapped in pores, while another person called it a “miracle in a jar” for clearing skin. Additionally, a shopper in their 60s who dealt with large pores on their nose and T-zone said they were “barely noticeable” after using the mask for one week, adding that their “skin looks so lovely” that most days they “forego putting on makeup.” Another reviewer said that since using the face mask every week, they “constantly get compliments on [their] glowing skin.” 

If you love a good beauty deal, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale (which runs through August 6) is the place to score major discounts on top brands like Kiehl’s. The customer-loved face mask is currently 33 percent off, making it just $30 for a 4.2-ounce jar that shoppers say “lasts several months” of weekly use.

