This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin

New dark spots don’t even leave a mark.

By
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 08:00PM

I come from a bloodline of blemish-free skin, so I never had acne growing up. My skin was so smooth and clear that people thought I was wearing foundation. So, when I recently decided to go off of birth control, my hormones were completely thrown out of whack, causing my face to be riddled with pimples and dark acne scars. But one of the perks of being a shopping editor is that I have access to some of the best hyperpigmentation serums on the market; upon looking through my serum collection, I stumbled across Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution and decided to give it a try.

The brightening face serum from Kiehl’s is formulated with vitamin C to even out the skin's complexion, while salicylic acid, reduces the appearance of sun and age spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars.  The ingredient also minimizes discoloration and eliminates texture on the skin's surface.

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Ulta Kiehl's Since 1851 Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Ulta

I have optimized my entire skincare routine to target my hyperpigmentation, texture, and acne flare-ups, starting with a gentle exfoliating cleanser, then a toner, and three or four drops of Kiehl's dark spot solution (a little goes a long way), finishing off with moisturizer and sunscreen after. If I have a new dark spot, I'll use one drop of the serum as a spot treatment. You are able to use this serum in the morning and the evening without worry of irritation or further breakouts.

After consistently testing and documenting the results of this serum over four months, the stubborn dark spots I’ve had for over two years are drastically lighter, and the newer spots I’ve gotten since going off birth control have nearly faded completely. The few pimples that have come and gone over the last few days don't even leave marks anymore. In fact, I recently had a cluster of bumps on my cheeks and along my chin, and within just a few weeks of using the serum, they have cleared up completely. The proof is in the photos listed below.

Shop my dark spot secret weapon, Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, for $35 at Ulta, and pick up some of the other mainstays in my acne-fighting routine below.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Amazon Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Amazon

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 

Amazon Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

 Amazon

