Khloé Kardashian Debuted a New Set of Wispy Bangs on Instagram

It seems like with the start of each season comes a new hair change for Khloé Kardashian — from a platinum blonde blunt bob in the spring to long honey-blonde waves for fall. And now? The Good American founder is ringing in the holidays with a golden brown blowout punctuated by a set of wispy French girl bangs.



Debuting her new hairstyle on Instagram, Khloé went braless underneath a white tank top, and paired her eyebrow-grazing fringe (courtesy of her go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons) with smoldering smoky eyes, dark pink-lined lips, and a fresh spray tan. She aptly captioned a set of selfies showing off her brand-new look, "Bang Bang."

Khloé's latest hair change comes just hours after she and sister Kourtney Kardashian exchanged confessions while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test together on Thursday. One potential rumor Khloé was happy to squash with the examination was whether or not she was sleeping with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?" Kourtney asked, before remembering, "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?" Khloé replied: "No, I am not. I'm really not." Confirming that her sister was telling the truth, Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner, who revealed Khloé was being honest.



"Bravo!" Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, "I would die if it said I was."