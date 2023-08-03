Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Matched in Sweet White Dresses

The Kardashian family is known for going all out (like really all out) when it comes to their kids' birthday parties. So, Khloé's son Tatum's first birthday bash was no exception. While the space-themed party was adorable and flawlessly executed, it was Khloé and her other child, True, that stole the show. The mother-daughter duo wore the cutest matching white sundresses for the event — Koko's a scoop-neck corseted tea-length dress with a lace-up midsection and thin straps, while True wore an adorable kid version that was made of eyelet lace and had ruffled shoulders.

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

On Thursday, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at the get together by sharing a few Instagram photo dumps. One image showed Khloé holding her and Tristan Thompson's newest addition in front of a sign with "Tatum" scrawled across a graphic of Saturn.

The guest of honor also matched his mom and big sister in a white outfit layered under a beige blazer (even the Kardashian babies have the family's neutral aesthetic down pat). Other snaps captured the mama with different family members like her mother Kris Jenner, her mother's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and the family cousin Cici Bussey. Another photo saw True and her cousins Dream and Stormi throwing up peace signs.

In another carousel, Kardashian shared a few pictures of her and her two kiddos sitting on the ground and playing with toy drum sets. In one photo, Khloé and her older sister Kourtney, who is currently expecting her fourth kid (her first with husband Travis Barker), posed on a couch with their arms around each other. Kardashian's ex and baby daddy Thompson even joined in the festivities and jumped in for a pic with Khloé, Kourtney, and Barker.

The last slide was a hilarious snap of Khloé taking a selfie while holding Tatum who reached over and pinched his cousin North West's nose. "🩵Tatum Turns 1 🩵," Khloé captioned one of the roundups, while she simply wrote a blue heart on the other.

Tatum officially celebrated his big day last week, shortly after Khloé gave followers a full look at the baby's face for the first time. She followed that up with a sweet birthday tribute chock-full of sweet photos of the little one.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever," she wrote. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)"