Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Away a Major Clue About Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Khloé Kardashian is staying mum about her baby boy, but the reality star is giving us a clue about the toddler's name. And it keeps with the Kardashian family naming tradition.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Khloé gushed about her son whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson and welcomed via surrogate last summer. "He's eight months old, and he is a little chunk," she said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

She went on to hint at his moniker while recalling the process of naming him. She shared that her son shares the same initial as his older sister, True Thompson. Without giving away too many details, Khloé said the name "will start with a T." But she added that she took some time to settle on a name.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she said. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

She jokingly added, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Instagram/realtristan13

It’s not confirmed that the name will be revealed during season 3 of the Hulu series The Kardashians (premiering May 25), but it has been a topic of conversation in previous seasons. In season 2, her mother, Kris Jenner, joked they could name him Travis like Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, and Kylie's on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott — "just have an easy three."

KhloÃ© Kardashian/IG

Despite leaving fans to theorize what the name could be, in March, Khloé shared the first glimpse of her baby boy, alongside family photos in honor of Tristan’s birthday.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she captioned the carousel. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."