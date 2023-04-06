Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Away a Major Clue About Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name

It keeps with the Kardashian family tradition.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 09:44AM
KhloÃ© Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Khloé Kardashian is staying mum about her baby boy, but the reality star is giving us a clue about the toddler's name. And it keeps with the Kardashian family naming tradition.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Khloé gushed about her son whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson and welcomed via surrogate last summer. "He's eight months old, and he is a little chunk," she said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

She went on to hint at his moniker while recalling the process of naming him. She shared that her son shares the same initial as his older sister, True Thompson. Without giving away too many details, Khloé said the name "will start with a T." But she added that she took some time to settle on a name.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she said. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

She jokingly added, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Using a Surrogate
Instagram/realtristan13

It’s not confirmed that the name will be revealed during season 3 of the Hulu series The Kardashians (premiering May 25), but it has been a topic of conversation in previous seasons. In season 2, her mother, Kris Jenner, joked they could name him Travis like Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, and Kylie's on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott — "just have an easy three."

KhloÃ© Kardashian Baby Boy

KhloÃ© Kardashian/IG

Despite leaving fans to theorize what the name could be, in March, Khloé shared the first glimpse of her baby boy, alongside family photos in honor of Tristan’s birthday. 

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she captioned the carousel. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Harry Styles Brit Awards Red Carpet
Rob Marshall Shared Why Harry Styles Ended Up Passing on Playing Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Barbie Ferreira WIF oscar pre-party
Barbie Ferreira Is Opening Up About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ for the First Time
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Joked That Motherhood Is Like an "Emotionally Abusive Relationship"
kim kardashian pink coat ig
Kim Kardashian Wore a Gigantic Pink Faux Fur Coat While Playfully Trolling Khloé and Kourtney
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared an Adorable Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym
Dawson's Creek Cast
Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek''s Grams Was the "First Person" to Take Her Seriously
Priyanka chopra saudi entertainment film festival
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Revealed That She Froze Her Eggs in Her 30s to Give Herself "Freedom"
KhloÃ© Kardashian 2022 Met Gala
Khloé Kardashian Had the Best Clap Back for a Troll Who Asked if She Missed Her "Old Face"
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Addressed the Rampant Sexism on the Set of 'Live'
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri “Had a Good Laugh” When They Watched 'Dawson's Creek'
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress