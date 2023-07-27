Khloé Kardashian Revealed Her Son's Full Face for the First Time

After spending a full year sharing only glimpses of her now-1-year-old baby boy, Khloé Kardashian just revealed her son’s full face for the first time — and according to his grandma Kris Jenner, the little one has a familiar doppelgänger.

On Thursday’s episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloé allowed the cameras (and subsequently, the fans) to see little Tatum’s face in its entirety as he returned from a walk with his father, Tristan Thompson. In the clip, Kardashian joyfully greeted her second child with a, “Hi chunk!” and a smile as the pair entered a hangout that she was having with Kris and sister Kim Kardashian at her home.

hulu

“He's in the sticking-the-tongue-out phase. He's a good spitter, Kim,” Khloé said to which Kris then pointed out, “That looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born. It's the craziest thing.”

This isn’t the first time that one of the KarJenners has called out similarities between Tatum and Jenner’s only son, Rob Kardashian. Earlier in the season, Kris pointed out the comparison again when talking to Kim.

“Don't you think he looks like Rob?,” the momager asked, adding, “He is so perfect.”

“He is actually Rob's twin,” Kim replied in the episode.

instagram/kris jenner

The Kardashians scene comes just a week after Khloé opened up about her current relationship with her brother when helping him plan his daughter Dream’s sixth birthday party.

“Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close, I mean we've always been,” she shared in a confessional. “He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him. I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."