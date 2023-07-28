Khloé Kardashian Celebrated Her Son Tatum’s First Birthday With the Most Wholesome Family Photos

Tatum Thompson is growing up so fast (!!!). Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son’s first birthday with the most precious tribute that tugged on our — and her 311 million Instagram followers' — heartstrings.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” the mother-of-two wrote alongside a carousel of awww-worthy photos of her adorable family.

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

On Friday, Khloé posted a selection of never-before-seen snaps from Tatum’s first year. While the Good American founder may have just revealed her son’s full face for the first time a day ago (and his full name two months prior), she made up for the lost time by documenting photos of the little one smizing at the camera and bonding with his big sister, True.

She continued. “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers.”

In the carousel of photos, Khloé shared many adorable memories, but the most prized moment of them all could be their first Halloween. The mother-son duo wore matching costumes: Khloé dressed as a cat in whiskers and lace ears, while Tatum wore a fluffy tiger onesie.

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever,” she wrote, recounting the day she and Tristan Thompson welcomed little Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. “We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

Touching on the mere resemblance between Tatum and his uncle Rob Kardashian and late-grandfather Robert Kardashian, she relished at the memory, writing, "You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle.”

She closed out the post with a touching poem, “You are my SONshine, my only SONshine, you make me happy, every day, you'll never quite know dear, how much I love you, but I’ll do my best and show you every day.”

