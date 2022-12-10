Khloé Kardashian Elevated a SKIMS Bodysuit With All-Leather Everything

Everyone loves a supportive Kar-Jenner sister, and Khloé Kardashian just proved that she may be the most supportive of them all by plugging two of her sisters’ brands (plus a Good American shoutout, for good measure) in one expertly styled Instagram post.

On Friday, the Good American founder shared a series of photos detailing a holiday-themed night out at Revlove’s Winterland event in Los Angeles. Calling on one of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS staples, Khloé wore a black sculpting bodysuit from the line paired with a leather mini skirt and a matching oversized blazer from her own clothing brand. The youngest Kardashian sister accessorized with black lace-up heels and black cat-eye shades, and she finished the look by adding a pair of coordinating leather gloves for an extra cool-girl touch.

Khloé kept her glam neutral for the event, opting for her typical bronzy complexion and mauve lip to complement her muted ensemble, and she wore her honey-blonde hair in blown-out waves parted down the middle. While most of the photos showed her looking red-carpet ready on her way into the event, Kardashian also posed in front of the 818 Tequila cottage as a sweet yet subtle nod to Kendall Jenner’s brand.

The A-lister’s post came just days after she was crowned the Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, beating out Kim, who was nominated in the same category. The famous family also took home the award for Reality Show of 2022, and Khloé joined mom Kris Jenner on stage to accept the trophy in person.

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who voted for me, for our family,” Kardashian said. “I'm sure most of it was [Kris]. My mom probably voted for all of us. Thank you guys so much. I'm so honored and happy to be here and just that we're able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it.”