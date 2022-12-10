Khloé Kardashian Elevated a SKIMS Bodysuit With All-Leather Everything

Good American and SKIMS? The collab of the century.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Khloe Kardashian Revolve Winterland
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Everyone loves a supportive Kar-Jenner sister, and Khloé Kardashian just proved that she may be the most supportive of them all by plugging two of her sisters’ brands (plus a Good American shoutout, for good measure) in one expertly styled Instagram post.

On Friday, the Good American founder shared a series of photos detailing a holiday-themed night out at Revlove’s Winterland event in Los Angeles. Calling on one of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS staples, Khloé wore a black sculpting bodysuit from the line paired with a leather mini skirt and a matching oversized blazer from her own clothing brand. The youngest Kardashian sister accessorized with black lace-up heels and black cat-eye shades, and she finished the look by adding a pair of coordinating leather gloves for an extra cool-girl touch.

Khloé kept her glam neutral for the event, opting for her typical bronzy complexion and mauve lip to complement her muted ensemble, and she wore her honey-blonde hair in blown-out waves parted down the middle. While most of the photos showed her looking red-carpet ready on her way into the event, Kardashian also posed in front of the 818 Tequila cottage as a sweet yet subtle nod to Kendall Jenner’s brand.

The A-lister’s post came just days after she was crowned the Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, beating out Kim, who was nominated in the same category. The famous family also took home the award for Reality Show of 2022, and Khloé joined mom Kris Jenner on stage to accept the trophy in person.

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who voted for me, for our family,” Kardashian said. “I'm sure most of it was [Kris]. My mom probably voted for all of us. Thank you guys so much. I'm so honored and happy to be here and just that we're able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it.”

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Tie Dye NYC Look
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll
Kaia Gerber Celine fashion show Los Angeles Wiltern
Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram holographic dress
Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Paired Her New Fiery Red Hair with a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set
NEWS: Dua Lipa Coat
Dua Lipa's Most Recent Outfit Channeled Penny Lane from "Almost Famous"
Hailey Bieber Black Minidress Faux Fur Coat New York City December 7, 2022
Hailey Bieber Paired the Shortest Minidress With a Luxe Faux-Fur Coat
Olivia Wilde Sheer Lace Dress 2022 People's Choice Awards
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle White Dress 2022 New York Gala
Meghan Markle Looked Angelic in a White Off-the-Shoulder Dress for "Date Night" With Prince Harry
Katie Holmes Chopard Event Fifth Avenue New York
Katie Holmes Wore the Coziest Sweaterdress With More Than 60 Carats of Diamonds
Emily Ratajkowski Y2K Dress 2022 Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Y2K Backless Halter Dress
Florence Pugh Red Dress 2022 The Fashion Awards
Florence Pugh's Backless Dress — and Lipstick — Matched the Red Carpet
Irina Shayk Black Fishnet Dress Disco Hair British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner
Irina Shayk Channeled Disco-Era Glam in a Fishnet Dress
Hailey Bieber Bottega Veneta sequin dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber’s Perfectly Dewy Skin Almost Outshined Her Backless Sequin Gown
Dua Lipa Jingle Ball 2022
Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wore a Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney on the Red Carpet
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Channeled Pamela Anderson in a Pink Fuzzy Bucket Hat and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top