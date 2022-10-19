Khloé Kardashian Paired a Side Boob-Baring Catsuit With Holographic Knee-High Boots

Khloé Kardashian is on a mission to prove that when it comes to outfit formulas, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Case in point? Just weeks after posing in an all-black catsuit and knee-high boots during an at-home photo shoot, the Good American founder wore the uniform yet again — but this time, she added a little extra shimmer.

On Tuesday, Kardashian detailed the sexy ensemble with an Instagram photo dump captioned only with a series of DVD, computer, and camera emojis. Ever the supportive sis, Khloé slipped into one of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS catsuits for the occasion, which featured a halter neck, backless and side boob-baring design, and silky silver fabric.

The mother-of-two elevated the simple look further by accessorizing with an oversized silver chain necklace and slouchy, over-the-knee holographic boots, and she wore her waist-skimming caramel tresses in soft waves. Much like her outfit, Khloé opted for her go-to glam for the photos, sporting a bronzy complexion, dark-lined eye look, and a neutral lip.

Although there weren’t any bandages pictured in the post, Kardashian’s photos came just a week after she got candid about the small tumor she had surgically removed from her face. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote on an Instagram Story. "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she shared in another post. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families [sic] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Khloé then added that the procedure went well, but revealed that her “fabulous” bandages will have to stay on for the time being.

